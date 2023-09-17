Travis Hunter expected to miss multiple weeks following injury

The Colorado Buffaloes had the entire country watching on Saturday night in another classic edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Colorado State seemed poised for an upset, but a furious 11-point rally by the Buffs sent the game into overtime. Although it took two overtimes, Colorado gained the win, and Buffs fans everywhere breathed a deep sigh of relief.

However, the biggest story was the injury to two-way star Travis Hunter, who was taken to the hospital after taking a huge hit in the second quarter.

After the game, head coach Deion Sanders gave an update on Hunter.

“The first thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks,” Sanders said in his postgame press conference. “I heard that for sure. But we will do what we must to take care of him. I know Travis probably will want to be out for two weeks. But we got to make sure he is OK. His health is more important than this game.”

Losing a player as good as Hunter, who has dazzled on offense and defense in his early stages with the Buffs, is going to be a tough blow. Even worse, Colorado faces Oregon and USC in the next two weeks.

Hunter’s girlfriend posted to Instagram after the game:

Update from Travis Hunter’s girlfriend, Leanna:

🙏 pic.twitter.com/D5ZqnkOErp — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) September 17, 2023

