Travis Hunter earns 2023 Paul Hornung Award, All-Pac-12 honors

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2023 season ended with a 4-8 record, which was tough after a 3-0 start and an AP Top 25 ranking. But, the future is bright in Boulder.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 All-Conference awards were released and several Buffs popped up on the list. The most notable one was Travis Hunter being named First-Team All-Pac-12 on defense and second-team all-purpose.

Hunter was also named the 2023 recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

The two-way star’s first season at Colorado was sensational. After a hot start, he emerged in Heisman Trophy conversations. But, he got injured in the Colorado State game and missed time before returning and making a statement again.

All-Pac-12 honorable mentions included quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders and punter Mark Vassett, and Dylan Edwards was an honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

.@TravisHunterJr is this year's @hornungaward winner❕ This award recognizes the most versatile player in major college football. 📰 https://t.co/MYlx0GaK1Z pic.twitter.com/YTm8bYgewv — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 6, 2023

