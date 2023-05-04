Travis Hunter among 247Sports’ top 15 college football players heading into 2023

The three-day NFL draft bonanza is over and the top prospects from this class are being introduced to their new cities where they’ll begin their pro careers. With spring practices also now complete, that means we’re now just a few months away from the 2023 college football season kicking off.

Heading into next season, 247Sports brought together a panel of four analysts (Blake Brockermeyer, Brad Crawford, Carl Reed and Chris Hummer) who completed a round-by-round draft of the top 32 players in college football set to suit up in 2023.

Below is the top 15 from that list, which includes current Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter:

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) reaches out to try to tackle Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Turner figures to be the natural replacement for Will Anderson at Alabama, and he’s already shown that he’s a burgeoning talent in the pass rush, compiling 12.5 sacks in the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide.

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball into the end zone against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Allen has become one of the better backs in the country over his time in the Big Ten, recording over 2,500 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns combined in his first two seasons.

By the time this season ends, Allen may very well be an attractive option for NFL teams.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2)runs with the ball while defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Egbuka is part of a stacked receiver group at Ohio State and one of the more talented pass catchers in the nation along with Marvin Harrison Jr.

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (94) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Newton is one of the best defensive linemen in the country. That’s all that needs to be said.

His 59 QB pressures and 14 tackles for a loss in 2022 speak for themselves.

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) during the first half of a spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Familiar name here.

Hunter was one of the biggest transfers to come to Colorado with Deion Sanders, and he should have a significant impact in his first season in the Pac-12.

A shutdown corner and a talent on the offensive side of the ball, Hunter’s 2023 season will certainly be one to track — both in Boulder and across the country.

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Michigan running back Blake Corum is forced out by Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

A Heisman contender before a knee injury cut his 2022 season short, Michigan’s workhorse back returns looking to rediscover his pre-injury form.

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (14) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Verse could’ve entered the 2023 draft and might’ve even been a first-rounder, but he’ll look to build on a nine-sack season in Tallahassee.

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) rush against Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Alt is one of the top returning offensive linemen in 2023 after having been named a first-team All-American in 2022.

OL Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Aug 6, 2022; State College, PA, USA; Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu talks with a reporter during football media day at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Rainville/York Daily Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

Another offensive lineman in the top 10, Fashana was named a second-team All-American in his redshirt sophomore season.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) reacts after a defensive play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

A big year could be ahead for McKinstry as he looks to firmly establish himself as a top corner in the nation for Alabama.

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) catches a touchdown pass behind LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) during the first half during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Perkins is one of the younger players on this list having just finished his freshman year. But after showing flashes of game-changing talent for the Tigers last season, he could be one of the better defensive players in the nation in 2023.

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) kneels after throwing an interception Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) returned for a touchdown during the third quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.

Maye burst onto the scene as he became one of the top quarterbacks in the country in 2022. If he repeats his exploits of last season, he could be a dark horse Heisman contender.

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) gets past TCU Horned Frogs safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

I usually hesitate to say this, but Bowers was NFL-ready after his freshman year at Georgia.

Far and away the best tight end in the country, this will certainly be Bowers’ final college season barring injury, and his being a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft will soon follow, I believe.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) sprints down the side of the field during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver in a loaded position group for the Buckeyes.

Clearly the best receiver in the country right here.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner led USC to heights the Trojans hadn’t seen in a long time last season. The early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft is the No. 1 player in college football, according to 247Sports.

