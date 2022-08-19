Travis Homer runs through, around and past the Chicago defense

While there are certainly some questions the Seattle Seahawks need to answer this preseason, with who will be the starting quarterback atop that list, running back depth does not look like an issue for the Seahawks. Seattle expects to count heavily on Rashaad Penny, and the team added Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Behind them? Travis Homer. Drafted in the sixth round by Seattle in the 2019 draft, Homer has appeared in 39 games for the Seahawks the past three seasons. Over that time, Homer has carried the ball 64 times for 379 yards and a touchdown, and added another 36 catches for 307 yards and a score.

With runs like this one against the Chicago Bears Thursday night, he might be in line for some more touches:

Homer bounces off the pile before identifying a cutback opportunity. He reverses field, running through two different tackle attempts before accelerating downfield for the big gain.

He might be in line for more touches because of another reason. Penny’s injury history — he suffered an ACL tear in 2019 which cut his season short, and missed six games last year with lower-body injuries — coupled with Walker’s recent hernia surgery could open up more chances for Homer.

Runs like this will certainly help his case.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire