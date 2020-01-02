Travis Homer relishes “cool moment” of praise from Marshawn Lynch

The first chance rookie Travis Homer had to start an NFL game came with an NFC West title on the line and a possible future Hall of Fame running back, Marshawn Lynch, serving as his backup.

Homer combined for 92 yards from scrimmage with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise done for the year due to injuries and helped the Seahawks come within a yard of ousting the San Francisco 49ers for the division title. Homer rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries and caught five passes for 30 yards in the loss to the 49ers.

In-house video from the Seahawks recorded a poignant moment between Homer and Lynch on the sidelines during the game.

“I’m feeding off you,” Lynch told Homer. “You’re inspiring me right now. Keep inspiring me.”

To have a franchise legend and one of the best running backs of the generation express that to Homer left a strong impression.

“It was definitely a cool moment for me – for one of the greats to come up to me and say what he said,” Homer said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “I took that to heart.”

While Lynch’s return was the primary focus entering the game, it was Homer who got the start for Seattle and the majority of the workload against San Francisco.

“He’s got a really good style, attitude about running the ball,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s just downhill and gives you everything he’s got that suddenness really is an asset. We love the way he plays. Love the style of his play.”

Lynch gained 34 yards and a touchdown in his 12 carries in his first action in over a year. Homer said Lynch had helped him with advice throughout the week as he prepared for his first start.

“He was giving me tips all throughout the week, just telling me what he’s seeing and what I can do,” Homer said.