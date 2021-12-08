Seahawks running back Travis Homer had six touches on offense during last Sunday’s 30-23 win over the 49ers, but his biggest plays didn’t come on offense.

One play after a Russell Wilson pass to Homer left Seattle well short of a first down in the first quarter, Homer took a direct snap as the upback on a punt and went around the corner for a 73-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of the season by a Seahawks player and gave a big jolt to a team in need of one.

Homer would come up with another key play on special teams later in the game. He recovered a fumble by 49ers kickoff returner Travis Benjamin to open the second half of the game.

The two plays were enough for the NFL to name Homer the NFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Travis Homer is the NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk