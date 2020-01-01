Travis Homer discusses “cool moment” with Marshawn Lynch on Seahawks sideline

A viral video has been making its rounds through Twitter over the last 24 hours. The clip, pulled from the show "Seahawks All Access," features Marshawn Lynch hyping up rookie Travis Homer on Seattle's sideline in Week 17 against the 49ers.

"I'm feeding off you," Lynch told Homer. "You're inspiring me right now."

Marshawn Lynch hyping up Travis Homer: "I'm feeding off of you...You're inspiring me right now." pic.twitter.com/waQBaDgxrF — Parker Lewis (@ParkerLewisJR) December 31, 2019

The video is an apt summation of who Lynch is as a teammate. You'll never find a player who will badmouth Lynch from that standpoint because so many have first-hand experiences similar to what's shown in the clip above.

Lynch had good reason to be hyping up Homer. The rookie out of Miami had a fantastic game against the 49ers, racking up 62 yards on 10 carries and catching all five of his targets for 30 yards. He and Lynch will be Seattle's 1-2 punch in the postseason.

"It was definitely a cool moment for me – for one of the greats to come up to me and say what he said," Homer said on Wednesday. "I took that to heart."

There was another instance of Lynch being an exemplary teammate that came pregame when Seattle's offense was announced during player introductions. Instead of running out of the tunnel alone, Lynch made sure that Travis Homer and Robert Turbin were announced as well. The trio took the field together.

"When I saw what was going on, I was like, ‘OK this is actually pretty cool,'" Homer said.

Homer called Lynch a "funny dude" who started cracking jokes the first time they met last week. Beyond the laughs and "cool moments," the rookie explained that Lynch has provided great insights into how to improve his game.

"He was giving me tips all throughout the week, just telling me what he's seeing and what I can do," Homer said.

Homer, just 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds, will never get confused with Beast Mode, but there's still an obvious physical element to his game. Pete Carroll raved on Wednesday about Homer's downhill running and physicality.

Carroll joked that during the Cardinals game, when Seattle had already lost C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson, he had to tell Homer to pick his spots for when to seek contact. The coach could tell his advice went in one ear and out the other. Carroll joked that "discretion" is not going to be one of Homer's best attributes.

Homer agreed.

"It's a physical position, so you've got to be physical," the rookie said matter of factly.

