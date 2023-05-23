Travis Gray heads to New Mexico via transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have a ton of players in the transfer portal. The program’s hiring of head coach Deion Sanders has resulted in an all-time roster turnover.

One player who entered the portal and has now found a new home is Travis Gray. The Colorado native announced his commitment to New Mexico on Monday via Twitter, and he is one of a handful of former Buffs to find a new home, including Montana Lemonious-Craig, who stayed in the Pac-12 and ended up at Arizona.

Gray was a freshman offensive tackle for a team that went 1-11 this past season. He was also one of a handful of players who Coach Prime seemingly pushed out of Boulder.

Gray spoke on the atmosphere in Boulder once Sanders came in (h/t David Ubben of The Athletic):

“He told me, ‘You’re 6-foot-8, 320 pounds,” Gray told The Athletic. “I know in my heart of hearts a school is going to pick you up in the portal when you enter. Make your weaknesses your strengths and keep progressing. I hope you have a great future, it just won’t be here at the University of Colorado.’”

Nonetheless, Gray has a chance to succeed with the Lobos, and the Buffs added a ton of new faces to their offensive line, which likely would’ve made Gray’s chances of playing even more low.

