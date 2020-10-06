How Travis Fulgham went from walk-on at Old Dominion to Eagles hero originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Michael Zyskowski spent most of the weekend hiking in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire so he was admittedly out of the loop as he melted into his couch on Sunday night to watch Eagles-49ers.

Now the Director of Player Personnel at UConn, Zyskowski used to coach special teams and running backs at Old Dominion so he always keeps an eye on one of his former players, Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato.

While at ODU, Zyskowski was also in charge of recruiting in the Northern Virginia region, which means he once helped bring a skinny and raw teenager named Travis Fulgham to the program over six years ago.

“Next thing I know it’s (Carson) Wentz to Fulgham and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute!’” Zyskowski said to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday. “Literally just shock and awe. Holy cow!”

Yeah, holy cow!

Zyskowski missed the news but Fulgham was signed from the Eagles’ practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. And on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers, Fulgham had two catches for 57 yards, including the 42-yard go-ahead touchdown with less than 6 minutes left.

“It’s definitely been a long year for me, long offseason, but I came here to Philly and they gave me an opportunity,” Fulgham said on Sunday night.

Fulgham was drafted in the sixth round out of Old Dominion last year but the Lions cut him this August. From there, he spent a little over a week with the Packers before he was waived and the Eagles claimed him during training camp.

In just a few practices this summer, Fulgham showed the Eagles coaches that he had potential and they kept him around on the practice squad for the first three weeks of the season. Then, in the biggest moment of his young career, Fulgham came through.

“That was fun to watch because that was typical Travis Fulgham,” former Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said. “His whole football story has been no stars in high school, no scholarship offers. Comes into Old Dominion as a walk-on. We were maybe a week into camp back in 2014, his freshman year, and I just thought, ‘Wow, this kid is special.’”

A scholarship in a week

It’s fair to call Fulgham a late bloomer in football. His parents worked for Foreign Service, so Fulgham grew up in places like Jordan, Egypt, South Africa and India, according to the Daily Press of Virginia.

Fulgham didn’t live in the states until the beginning of his freshman year of high school and although he was an athlete, football was far from his first love. And even throughout high school, he remained a three-sport athlete, excelling at soccer and basketball. Because Fulgham hadn’t spent a full offseason with the Broad Run High School football team, their head coach Matt Griffis was hesitant to vouch for Fulgham’s work ethic. He told Zyskowski he didn’t know how Fulgham was going to handle an offseason but there was no denying his natural talent.

When Fulgham showed up to Old Dominion as a walk-on in 2014, he began to make an immediate impression.

How long did it take for Fulgham to earn a scholarship?

“About 10 minutes,” Wilder joked.

In reality, it took less than a week for Fulgham to go from walk-on to full scholarship after another student transferred. During those first few practices that year, the coaching staff was amazed by a skinny kid who just kept making play after play.

“I’ll never forget,” Zyskowski said. “He was on the scout team and he was just Moss’ing guys and making plays for the scout team, catching balls that were really just jump balls. He was catching balls that he had no business catching literally as a walk-on, true freshman receiver.”

Learning to be great

Fulgham made some spectacular plays to earn a scholarship, but he was far from a finished product, far from a draft pick and far from an NFL player.

Back then, he was just a skinny kid with a bunch of unfulfilled potential who was still learning the game. He was an athlete, not a receiver.

“So he didn’t really know football,” Wilder said. “He didn’t understand it. It didn’t make sense to him the way it did for kids who had played it their whole life. But he was relentless in terms of working at it.”

