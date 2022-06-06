Wide receiver Travis Fulgham made his Eagles debut in Week Four of the 2020 season and he went on a five-week run that suggested he might have big things coming his way in Philadelphia.

Fulgham caught 29 passes for 435 receiving yards — more than any other NFL wideout over that span — and four touchdowns to help the Eagles to a 3-2 mark. Fulgham faded away just as quickly as he exploded onto the scene, however. He’d catch just nine more passes over the rest of the season and he got cut by the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season.

Fulgham made his way to Denver and played in one game for the Broncos without catching a pass last year. He remains with the AFC West club and said recently that he remains confident in his ability despite the lack of production since his sizzling start with the Eagles.

“All I can do is stick to my game and do what I do,” Fulgham said, via Nick Kosminder of TheAthletic.com. “I didn’t go anywhere. It’s just kind of how the situation ended up. But I haven’t gone anywhere. My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to.”

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy front the Broncos receiving corps and KJ Hamler is back healthy, so Fulgham will have to really stand out in order to both make the team and get a chance to show that he’s capable of taking over games.

Travis Fulgham: My game is still here, I can take over a game if I want to originally appeared on Pro Football Talk