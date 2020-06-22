Travis Frederick wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

Former Cowboys center Travis Frederick won the 2020 George Halas Award as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Halas Award is awarded to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome during training camp. He returned to make the Pro Bowl in 2019 but retired this offseason.

Frederick, the 52nd Halas Award winner, is the second member of the Cowboys’ franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA, joining Roger Staubach (1980).

Other 2020 nominees for the Halas Award were Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram, Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen, Chargers tackle Russell Okung and Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

The Halas Award is one of the two oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Dick McCann Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.

