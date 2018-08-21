Travis Frederick visiting more specialists about recurring stingers

Travis Frederick‘s status for the season opener is up in the air with the All-Pro center visiting more neck specialists.

Frederick got a positive report from Dr. Robert Watkins after visiting the Los Angeles spine specialist about recurring stingers last week. Watkins prescribed rest to let the inflammation subside, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Owner Jerry Jones said after Frederick missed Saturday’s preseason game that he expected the center ready for the opener against the Panthers.

But Frederick was scheduled to visit a neck specialist in Dallas on Monday and possibly another Tuesday, coach Jason Garrett said. That raises at some some question about Frederick’s short-term availability.

“Hopefully, he will be back real soon,” Garrett said. “We are just to continue to wait and see, try to get some more information on that.”

Joe Looney started at center against the Bengals and will continue to work with the first team in Frederick’s absence.