Travis Frederick: Return to game action was “exactly what I wanted”

Cowboys center Travis Frederick checked off another box this weekend in his comeback from missing all of last season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Frederick received that diagnosis after playing in a preseason game against the 49ers and he was back at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday night to play his first game in a year. Frederick started for the Cowboys and played nine snaps without experiencing any issues.

“There was some thought there, but again, my goal of the whole thing is to try to make it as normal as possible and get it back to normal,” Frederick said, via ESPN.com. “So for me, having a normal opportunity to go back out there, play that normal amount, nine plays, one series whatever it was, that was good. That was exactly what I wanted and needed emotionally, mentally and physically.”

Frederick had shoulder and sports hernia surgeries this offseason and said he doesn’t feel back to 100 percent yet, but feels “at some point we’ll get there.”