Travis Frederick ready to go for training camp

While the Cowboys have some stars who won’t be ready for the start of camp, they will get one of their cornerstones back on the field.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, center Travis Frederick is expected to be cleared to participate from the start of training camp.

This one is largely #asexpected, since he did individual drills this offseason while waiting on final clearance from doctors, and the team expected him to be ready to go.

Frederick missed all of last season while dealing with his Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis, and the fact he doesn’t have to go on the non-football injury list from the start of camp is good news.