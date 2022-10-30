Travis Etienne's best plays in 162-yard game Week 8
Watch Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's best plays in a 162-yard game in the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Watch Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's best plays in a 162-yard game in the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
LONDON (AP) Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. Wilson finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Necessary first step.
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
The Denver Broncos pulled out a nail-biter, 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.
The first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday. Will an SEC team be No. 1. And if so, which one?
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
Mel Tucker has released a statement following the incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel following the game on Saturday:
Were heading to a place where Broncos QB Russell Wilson is quickly becoming a pun. Check out what Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had to say.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has the jokes. And now he wants a Joker costume for Halloween.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Browns have softened on their refusal to trade running back Kareem Hunt — and, more importantly, on their expected return for him. We recently reported that the Browns were looking for a Christian McCaffrey-style package for Hunt, who launched a short (and ill-fated) hold-in during training camp with a [more]
Losing to Georgia isn't going to get Florida back into the top 25. Here's a look at the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Jaguars followed their usual script, blowing a hot start and a fourth quarter lead against the Broncos.
As of September 2022, Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL, according to NBC Sports. He turned 45 in August 2022, according to the NFL.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 8 of the season including Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as center Lloyd Cushenberry has been ruled [more]
The No. 1 team here shouldn't be the No. 1 team.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 9
John Lynch explained why Christian McCaffrey opted not to wear Franke Gore's No. 21 after joining the 49ers last week.