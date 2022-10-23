Travis Etienne's best plays in 119-yard game Week 7

The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 at the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018. Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 yards and the Packers went 0 of 6 on third down. Green Bay (3-4) had just 232 total yards of offense to Washington's 364 and lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury, making him the team's third wide receiver to go down during the first losing streak under coach Matt LaFleur.