Travis Etienne's best plays from 112-yard game Week 16
Watch all of the best plays made by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne from his 112-yard game in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
The win keeps Jacksonville neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South title.
The Bengals didn’t play on Thursday night but they still benefited from the result. With the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Cincinnati clinched a playoff berth. At 10-4, the Bengals had a shot to clinch a playoff berth this week with either a win over the Patriots or a tie. But a Jets loss [more]
If you're going to watch any of the NFL action this Christmas Eve, just about anywhere you go, you'll be facing freezing weather.
Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards, 12/22/2022
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Kyle Juszczyk was not expecting the 49ers to trade for Christian McCaffrey, only to be pleasantly surprised when the blockbuster move went down.
Brock Purdy broke down some of the biggest differences between him and the other 49ers quarterbacks in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
Air Force 30, Baylor 15: Armed Forces Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.
Get to know the New York Jets quarterback who just took over for Zach Wilson, and actually got the crowd to cheer
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.