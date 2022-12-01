Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team kept running back Travis Etienne from returning to last Sunday’s win over the Ravens with a foot injury out of precaution and the team is continuing to take a cautions approach with him this week.

Etienne was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Etienne missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but there’s no indication that there’s anything to worry about on that front this time around.

If Etienne can’t go or if the Jaguars are worried about his ability to hold up for a full game, Darrell Henderson could make his debut with the team against the Lions.

Wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) was also limited. He had 11 catches for 145 yards in the win over the Ravens.

Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) rounded out the limited group and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (illness) went from out of practice to full participation.

Travis Etienne, Zay Jones limited in Jags practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk