Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will miss his entire rookie season after injuring his foot in the Aug. 23 preseason game against the Saints.

He underwent surgery on the Lisfranc injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot specialist and a Packers team physician, performed the surgery.

Etienne’s prognosis is four months.

The Jaguars placed him on injured reserve before the initial 53-player roster, so he will miss the season.

“Surgery went great,” Etienne wrote on social media. “Thanks to everyone for all the love & support! Road to Recovery starts now! #BlessedAndGrateful”

Etienne played only 16 snaps in the team’s first two preseason games, carrying the ball twice for 3 yards. He was injured on his third snap against the Saints.

Travis Etienne undergoes surgery on his foot Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk