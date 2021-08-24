Travis Etienne officially out for season

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will mis his entire rookie season.

The Jaguars put Etienne on injured reserve today, which means he will not play at all in 2021. The move had been expected after tests today revealed he suffered a serious foot injury in last night’s preseason game.

The Jaguars surprised everyone by taking Etienne with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. They really didn’t need a running back, and Urban Meyer said Etienne may play wide receiver instead, but now he won’t play at all as a rookie.

Jacksonville will now hope Etienne can get healthy and become a contributor in Year 2.

