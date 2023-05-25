Travis Etienne: Last year was about getting healthy, now I’m able to work on football

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne spent last offseason recovering from the Lisfranc injury that cost him his rookie season, but the focus on his foot didn’t keep him from producing on the field.

Etienne ran for 1,125 yards and caught 35 passes for 316 yards in the regular season before picking up 201 yards from scrimmage and scoring a touchdown in the postseason. There’s no injury issues keeping him from building on that this year and Etienne said this week that change has allowed him to keep his focus on “fine-tuning my skills.”

“Last year was more about getting healthy and getting back,” Etienne said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. “This year, I didn’t have to worry about my foot. It’s great. So I’m able to work on football.”

Footwork and ball security are among the skills that Etienne plans to hone between now and a season that he and the Jaguars hope is even better than the one they had in 2022.

