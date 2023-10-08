Travis Etienne Jr. scored 2 touchdowns vs. himself in fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. had a huge game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, scoring two touchdowns and racking up 184 yards of total offense.

It was the kind of day fantasy football owners with Etienne in their lineup dream about. It’s also an absolute nightmare for their opponents. According to Etienne, he was part of the latter group Sunday.

I played against myself in fantasy fb today 😭 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

Etienne’s pretty hilarious bad fantasy football luck turned out to be a just what the Jaguars needed Sunday.

While the third-year running back was bottled up for much of the day Sunday, he took over late with both of his touchdowns coming in the last eight minutes of the game. That included a 35-yarder with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter that all but put the game on ice.

The Jaguars would love it if Etienne continued to cook fantasy football owners playing against him, regardless if that includes Etienne or not.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire