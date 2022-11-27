With Travis Etienne injured, JaMycal Hasty helps Jaguars take halftime lead

The Jaguars are surprisingly leading the Ravens at halftime today, and their offensive production has come from a surprising source: Backup running back JaMycal Hasty.

Jaguars starting running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury after gaining just three yards on two carries at the outset of the game, and Hasty has been getting the bulk of the workload since then.

Hasty has managed only 21 yards on eight carries, but he also has a 28-yard catch and a 24-yard catch and scored the only touchdown of the game as the Jaguars took a 10-9 halftime lead.

All the Ravens’ scoring has come on Justin Tucker Field goals, including a 55-yarder. Tucker is now an incredible 54-for-74 on field goals of 50 yards or longer in his career.

The Ravens would like to find the end zone in the second half, as they trail a team they should be able to beat.

