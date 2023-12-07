Travis Etienne’s brother enters transfer portal

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, brother of former Clemson tailback Travis Etienne, has entered the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.

Trevor Etienne finished the 2023 season with 754 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 131 carries. The sophomore also had 172 yards and one score as a receiver.

As a four-star recruit in 2022, Trevor Etienne named Clemson a finalist along with LSU before ultimately committing to the Gators. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound rusher will have two years of eligibility remaining.

With Will Shipley’s status for next season still uncertain, Trevor Etienne could be a potential target for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

BREAKING: Florida RB Trevor Etienne plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’9 205 RB was the Team Leader in rushing TDs (8), yards per carry, & yards per game. Played in 24 games in his 2 years with the Gators. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/87veU5HE0y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

