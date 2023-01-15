Travis Etienne best plays from 121-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the best plays by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne against the Los Angeles Chargers from the AFC Wild Card Game.
The Jaguars engineered the third-largest postseason comeback in pro football history, while the Chargers... well, Chargered.
Everyone is buzzing about Sean Payton maybe going to the Chargers. Their stunning playoff loss makes things interesting for Saints fans:
Experts are close to 50-50 in their Chargers vs. Jaguars predictions.
A group of young 49ers fans got the fan experience of a lifetime after meeting their favorite player. Jocelyn Moran reports.
Where does the Jacksonville Jaguars' unreal win over the Los Angeles Chargers rank among the biggest comebacks in NFL postseason history?
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
A former Patriots QB had an interesting angle for a Tom Brady-Brock Purdy comparison.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Brock Purdy has been a great story, but it is the skill talent surrounding him that is the real driving force for 49ers offense that shredded Seattle.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
The 49ers were trailing the Seahawks 17-16 in the third quarter when wide receiver Deebo Samuel picked up 21 yards on a pass from Brock Purdy. After Samuel was tackled, Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram appeared to be twisting his ankle and a brief skirmish ensued before other players from both teams got involved. There was [more]
The 49ers are sticking with Brock Purdy as their starting QB even if Jimmy Garoppolo returns during this playoff run, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before the NFC wild-card playoff game.
The Chargers blew a 27-point lead in their playoff loss to the Jaguars, shifting the Sean Payton sweepstakes. It's no secret Payton wants that job: