Travis Etienne, 2 other Jaguars starters limited in Wednesday practice

Adam Stites
·1 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars had three starters limited in practice Wednesday, including running back Travis Etienne Jr, ahead of a Week 13 road game against the Detroit Lions.

Etienne’s small workload is no surprise after a foot injury kept him out of action for almost all of the team’s 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. More surprising was the limited practice for wide receiver Zay Jones — who had a career-best 145 receiving yards Sunday — and safety Andre Cisco.

Out of action Wednesday was starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris due to an illness.

Last week, the Jaguars released three blank injury reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.

The Lions had a lengthier report Wednesday with four players sitting out practice and five limited.

While that’s a lot more names than what was listed on the Jaguars’ report, it was mostly positive news for Detroit.

Eyes will be on the health of offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Evan Brown, but the Lions had first-round rookie Jameson Williams as a full participant and appear to have Jeff Okudah and Jonah Jackson working their way back.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

