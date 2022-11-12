Travis Dye injury overshadows everything else about USC win over Colorado

There’s just no other way to say it: The Travis Dye injury is the only thing we’re all going to remember from this USC win over Colorado.

It’s not just that Dye is a great and important player, though he is.

It’s not just that Dye provides leadership and pass protection and does the no-glory things a great teammate does for everyone else in the locker room … though that’s exactly what Travis Dye does for USC.

It’s not just that Dye can’t play Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game if USC gets there … though that storyline is now gone, and it’s unfortunate to contemplate it.

It’s not just that the UCLA and Notre Dame games got a lot tougher, though they did.

What matters most is that every USC player and coach loves and respects Travis Dye. His injury hurts in ways that go beyond football.

As we all digest that, consider some tweets in reaction to USC’s sluggish offensive performance, but with a fun little moment from holder Will Rose on a 2-point conversion.

CHOICES

I continue to be mystified that we call for so many deep passes to Bynum and Rice. These are not speedsters. Caleb invariably overshoots them by 5-10 yards. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

HICCUP

Wow. Haven't seen that often this year. Caleb Williams underthrows a deep ball and it costs him his second interception of the year. Trojans' offense has its second giveaway of the season. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

OPINION

Rice should have gotten that 50/50 ball. Should have caught the other ball thrown to him. — HB_CFO (@David_WesleyHB) November 12, 2022

FUN START

Story continues

This could be my last game using Twitter to cover #USC lol — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 12, 2022

FLAT AS A PANCAKE

Williams was sacked on third down and #USC will go three and out on this drive. A bad, sluggish start for the Trojans' offense tonight. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022

THIS BAD, EH?

Wish this game was on the Pac-12 Network so I wouldn't have to watch it? — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

FUNK

Caleb's body language is not great right now; we've seen this happen a couple of times this year, he's an emotional player and gets down on himself. Riley will get him out of his funk. The rest of the team also needs to get out of its funk. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

GOOD QUESTION

Did these guys practice this week? #USC — Leslie (@vegas_leslie) November 12, 2022

FACT

You still have to bet that reality will return over the last three quarters + of this game, but regardless #USC was not ready to play football to start this game at all. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) November 12, 2022

INSANE

USC is having a harder time running the football against Colorado than they have against any other opponent this season. Amazing. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

HE WENT THERE -- HE REALLY DID

CLOWN CAR

Snap goes through Caleb Williams hands and #USC loses 13 yards. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022

PRETTY MUCH, YES

If this was against any other team in the conference I would for sure thing usc is losing this one…. but it's Colorado lmao — grapes (@bravegrapes) November 12, 2022

IT CONTINUES

#USC was just flagged for OPI and ineligible man down field. Only penalized for OPI, but this is an extremely undisciplined start for the offense tonight. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022

NOT SHARP

Caleb Williams has missed a few tonight. He had Jordan Addison on a corner route in the end zone and just couldn’t connect. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 12, 2022

IS THIS REAL LIFE?

After a 3rd and 19, a 3rd and 23 and and 1st and 25 on this drive, #USC punches it in. Caleb Williams two yard run and #USC up 8-3 with PAT pending. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 12, 2022

TRUTH

Yes there was a penalty on that 3rd-and-9 play – but Terrell Bynum DROPPED that TD pass. He and Rice, two transfer veteran players, are just not getting it done so far. The USC holdovers – Kyle Ford, Michael Jackson III, Tahj Washington – ARE. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

VIDEO

Caleb Williams the keeper. Touchdown #USC Trojans lead 9-3 with 10:09 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/rULjimuUBB — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022

HEY, IF IT WORKS ...

#USC's new offense is just Caleb holding it as long as possible and Kyle Ford being uncovered. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 12, 2022

ACCOUNTABILITY

As a HC, you walk a fine line between messing with a player's confidence when you yank him from a game for mistakes. But some of the WR's who are playing a lot are dropping balls, and they're veterans. Sitting them down would get their attention, at least? — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022

RARE

Since 1996 (our data point). @CALEBcsw is the 1st #USC QB to have 2 games of multiple rush TD in the same season. It's just the 4th time in that time period a USC QB has run for 2 TDs in a game#FightOn #Pac12FB https://t.co/utor6tNFJK — Greg Mroz (@GregDMroz) November 12, 2022

NEED TO FIX THIS

Caleb Williams has been holding onto the ball way too long on the vast majority of #USC's passing downs. — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 12, 2022

YEP

Kyle Ford is good. (Things I've been yelling into the void for years now …) #USC — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 12, 2022

ACCURATE

Sure handed and keeps fighting to get open when plays break down and Caleb Williams keeps the play alive. https://t.co/SaPGuPADS0 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

OH NO

The Coliseum is brought to dead silence as the cart comes out for #USC running back Travis Dye. — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) November 12, 2022

THE BEST HIGHLIGHT OF THE SECOND HALF

#USC holder Will Rose with the backflip after a two-point conversion. Gets an unsportsmanlike penalty call after pic.twitter.com/hplorIuUeJ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022

