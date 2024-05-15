Travis Dixon returns to lead Hamilton football program he led to titles as QB

The players love him. The assistants are on board. And Chandler Hamilton appears on the verge of breaking through after a 12-year championship drought.

It might not happen next season. But, the way new coach Travis Dixon has everyone dialed in, paying attention to every detail, increasing the tempo, the enthusiasm and having a deep Rolodex of college coaches to promote prospects, there's been a buzz during spring football workouts that has Hamilton feeling it's coming.

"He's brought a lot of energy to the team," said Beau Jandreau, who, with twin brother Niko, are class of 2026 defensive backs likely to have an impact on a defense that will fly around and create havoc.

Niko quickly added, "It's going to be a lot of competition; we know it's going to be a good year."

Hamilton head coach Travis Dixon speaks to Beau Jandreau (7) and Niko Jandreau (R) during practice at Hamilton High School on the Chandler Unified School District Spring Football Jamboree on May 14, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona.

Hamilton had its turn Tuesday morning in the Chandler Unified School District Jamboree Showcase with about 60 college coaches watching. Afterward, Dixon told 100 or so players about how "iron sharpens iron."

That's been the mentality since Dixon returned to his alma mater to lead the Huskies through spring workouts. This has always been home for Dixon, who was the starting quarterback on Hamilton's first two state championships in 2003 and '04.

Dixon's coaching chops were developed in college, starting out at Arizona State from 2011-13 when he was a quality control offensive assistant, before becoming the wide receivers coach at Arizona Western College for a year. He was an assistant at UNLV, where he played, before assistant jobs at South Dakota School of Mines and Abilene Christian.

Last season was his first as a head coach, at Mesa Eastmark, and Dixon impressed, leading the Firebirds to the playoffs in their first year in 4A, after winning the state title two years ago in 3A. That Eastmark team lost veteran leadership, especially at the skill position. But Dixon got the most of those left to go 9-3, before losing to Yuma Catholic 28-13 in the quarterfinals.

"What we're trying to do is create an environment that kids can be successful in," Dixon said after Tuesday's practice. "It's a mixture of both, what kids can handle. A college environment, make these guys college-ready for the next level. The way they prepare, practice every day dictates how they're going to get their reps moving forward.

"Guys come to Hamilton because they're looking for that experience. We're here to provide that. Not just athletics but academics and how to develop them as young men. That's the main thing we're focusing on outside of the football component. Football is one piece of what we're trying to do with these young men."

Dixon was able to get Noel Mazzone to be his offensive coordinator. Mazzone has a long resume of success as an OC at the college level and more recently at Gilbert Higley, which won the past two 5A state championships with Mazzone's spread, explosive offenses that showcase the quarterback.

Hamilton quarterback Rich Lucero (15) passes during practice at Hamilton High School on the Chandler Unified School District Spring Football Jamboree on May 14, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona.

Rich Lucero Jr., who has been in the Hamilton program from the beginning of his high school career, eagerly soaks in every ounce of detail this spring as he prepares to be QB1 heading into the 2024 season.

Lucero, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, showed he was ready last season when he was thrust into the starting role after an injury to Beckham Pellant. Lucero started the last four games and was at his best in his last, a 39-27 loss to eventual Open state champion Peoria Liberty, during which he completed 35 of 44 passes for 324 yards.

"He's establishing a culture," Lucero said about Dixon. "As a former player here, he's won state championships. He knows what this program will be. We've been close. But he'll help us get over that hump."

Lucero learned from his experience and felt momentum coming out of the Liberty game. He could be the next big wave of quarterbacks to make a splash during the 2024 season.

"It's exciting," Lucero said. "Having to wait my turn and compete and stick it out, when I did get put in last year as a starter, I just used my preparation. It's just natural. I'm excited for me and the other (class of) '25 quarterbacks. It's their turn now."

Hamilton running back Jacob Brown (3) catches a pass and turns upfield during a practice at Hamilton High School on the Chandler Unified School District Spring Football Jamboree on May 14, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona.

Hamilton added to the offense since last season with sophomore running back Jacob Brown transferring in. Brown, 5-11, 210 pounds, a rugged back, who can run through defenders and around them, came on strong late last season helping Scottsdale Saguaro to the 6A title.

Brown transferred in during the spring semester and is hoping he won't have to sit out five games with a hardship appeal that will be presented to the Arizona Interscholastic Association in August. Brown picked up a Northern Arizona offer after Tuesday's showcase, along with the Jandreau twins.

"It's been fun," Brown said about being at Hamilton. "It's a lot of up-tempo. Quarterbacks look great, especially my guy Rich Lucero. We come out here and work every day. We work in the weight room. It's been a great process."

Dixon realizes it's a process to win championships. It's something that drives him. It did so in high school. And now as a coach.

He likes how Lucero has taken ownership of his role as a leader.

"Rich is doing a great job, taking control of the offense but also owning the responsibility of what it means to be the quarterback here at Hamilton," Dixon said. "Getting guys to buy in, and message that we're saying on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. We're sharing the same vision collectively as a program and I think that speaks volumes for him. He's been in the program for four years and change is tough at times, especially for a guy coming into his senior year.

"But he's bought into what we're doing offensively with Coach Mazzone at the right hand, calling the plays for us offensively. Rich has good support around him."

Former QB Travis Dixon has Hamilton football ramped up