Travis d'Arnaud haunting the Mets with postseason success for Braves

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but Travis d’Arnaud was still a member of the Mets just last season. But since his tenure in Queens sputtered to a close in May of 2019, all the catcher has done has hit.

After signing with the Braves this offseason, d’Arnaud put together an excellent campaign in the shortened season, compiling a .321/.386/.533 slash line with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 44 games.

Fast-forward to the NLDS against the Marlins where, in a lineup featuring the possible NL MVP in Freddie Freeman and a budding superstar in Ronald Acuna Jr., it was d’Arnaud who paced the Braves to a three-game sweep over Miami.





In Game 1, d’Arnaud strode to the plate in the bottom of the 7th with the score tied 4-4 and delivered a go-ahead three-run home run to center field as the Braves went on to win, 9-5.

In Game 2, the 31-year-old homered again, this time extending the Braves’ lead to 2-0 with a scorching line drive over the wall in left in the 4th inning. Atlanta held on to win by the very same score.

The Marlins kept d’Arnaud in the ballpark in Game 3, but he still managed to go 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Braves’ 7-0 series-clinching win. In 13 NLDS plate appearances, d’Arnaud – hitting out of the cleanup spot in all three games—went 6-for-10 with three walks with two home runs and seven RBIs.

When d’Arnaud landed with the Rays last season, Mets fans could try to tune out his success with it happening in the American League. But now, on a national postseason stage, you’re either happy that the former Met is finally realizing his much-heralded potential, or disgusted that it’s coming in the uniform of a hated division-rival.