Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly Announced the Release of New Music With Matching Tattoos

Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly are close friends and frequent collaborators who recently celebrated the upcoming release of their newest project in the only way that makes sense: with matching tattoos. The newest addition to both artists' already stacked collection is a matching forearm tattoo of the phrase "born with horns" in a bold font.

As they both revealed via separate Instagram posts shared on Aug. 9, "born with horns" is a reference to MGK's upcoming album of the same name. "'Born with horns' the album. we're back for round two . . ." their captions read. This will be MGK's sixth studio album following last year's Tickets to My Downfall (which he also has a tattoo of on his neck) and Barker will serve as an executive producer.

According to a tag on Barker's photo, the tattoo was drawn by Chuey Quintanar, the Long Beach-based artist who also drew the tattoo Barker got earlier this summer of Kourtney Kardashian's name on his chest just months after the couple announced they were dating.

His tattoo with MGK is a pretty epic way to announce new music, though we're patiently waiting to see if his next matching tattoo will be with Kardashian.