'Travesty if Shankland doesn't win PFA player of the year'

[BBC]

We’ve reached a weird juncture of the league campaign where our season is effectively over despite having four games left to play.

Barring the unlikeliest run of results for both Kilmarnock and ourselves, we are one point away from mathematically confirming third place following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Rugby Park.

One man that deserves all the praise for his campaign is Lawrence Shankland, and it was no surprise to see him pick up both the fans’ and players’ player of the year awards on Sunday.

After scoring 28 goals for us this season, his impact on the team has been the difference on numerous occasions.

It was also no surprise to see him named on the PFA shortlist this week, but it would be a travesty if he wasn’t named the winner.

I can’t think of many players who have gone on such a journey in a league campaign and I just believe he’s had the most impressive season in comparison to the other three players on the shortlist.

He’s not only had to win over some early season doubters over his form and physical conditioning, but he’s changed the perception of many to the point most Scotland fans are wanting him to spearhead the attack in Germany.

There has been chat this week about him revisiting talks over a new contract with the club in the summer, but I think we need to see how the next couple of months pan out first. If he does have a strong end to the season and good performances in the Euros, then there’s little chance of him sticking around next season.

Still, we have four league games to navigate first before we can plan our summers and first up is Celtic away. Park all Premiership title chat to one side, we will travel through to Glasgow with a desire to win and take nine points from a possible 12 against Celtic, which will breed massive confidence for next season’s league campaign.

There’s no doubt it’s a tough ask given Celtic are usually formidable at this time of year with honours to play for, but don’t be surprised if Hearts, and Shankland in particular, have other ideas.

Greg Playfair can be found on the Oor Wee Chat Podcast.