Traverse City's Ambrosius moves up Ilitch ladder

Oct. 9—DETROIT — Spencer Ambrosius calls it a dream job.

And he can probably expect others to call as well.

The Traverse City St. Francis graduate recently received a promotion within the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment company, taking over as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service.

He previously served in a similar role for the Detroit Red Wings since 2019, but he adds "Senior" in front of his Vice President title as well as the Detroit Tigers to his responsibilities.

The former St. Francis signal-caller now quarterbacks season ticket sales for both the Wings and Tigers, and he even got to return home for work during the NHL franchise's training camp in Traverse City in September.

Ambrosius, 32, said job openings in his field aren't typical for the teams you grew up rooting for, so that's what makes his current position so special to him.

"It's pretty incredible," Ambrosius said. "I forget sometimes how lucky I am to be in this position in my home state. To call this a dream job is an understatement."

He played hockey as a child and played baseball in high school as well as quarterbacking the Gladiators to a state championship.

He was 9 years old when Comerica Park opened, replacing the old Tigers Stadium. One of his classes at St. Francis watched part of the first game as a history assignment.

Ambrosius said he still cherishes the ticket stubs from his very first Tigers and Red Wings games, and he uses them as a teaching tool in training exercises for his sales reps.

One of those is fellow St. Francis grad Gabe Callery, who started as an inside sales representative in June after graduating from Siena Heights University, one of about a dozen sales reps working under Ambrosius. Callery was a fourth-grade water boy for Ambrosius' state championship team, then he went on be a Gladiators star himself and play collegiately.

"Knowing Spencer growing up and seeing what he's done with his opportunity here has motivated me to take the reins here," Callery said.

Ambrosius graduated from St. Francis in 2008, lettering four years at Salve Regina University and graduating in 2012. He started as an inside sales rep with the Atlanta Hawks, the same position Callery now has with IS+E, eventually moving on to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then serving as Director of Ticket Sales for the Los Angeles Legends FC soccer team and then the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

"Spencer has done a tremendous job leading the ticket sales and service team for the Red Wings over the past three seasons, and we're pleased to expand his role to oversee all ticketing and private events functions across our sports and entertainment properties," Chris McGowan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IS+E said in a posting on the Ilitch website announcing the promotion. "He is respected across our industry and — as a native Michigander — he has a great passion for our amazing fan base."

Ambrosius said he and his staff accomplished key benchmarks and implemented programs to engage fans, including launching a management training program and a rebrand of the Red Wings season ticket holders as the "Winged Wheel Nation." The Wings' ticketing team surpassed its revenue goal for the 2021-22 season.

He said that can increase even more as border restrictions between the United States and Canada ease following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said about 25 percent of Red Wings season ticket holders come from Ontario.

During the pandemic, he quarantined at his parents' home in Traverse City for six weeks and is looking forward to the first season since before his hire in 2019 that hopefully won't be affected by pandemic-related public safety policies.

"We're definitely back to full reach and our attendance will reflect that," Ambrosius said, adding that the Wings' Oct. 14 season opener against Montreal is already sold out.

