Traverse City Pit Spitters shutout Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-0, snapping three-game losing streak at Turtle Creek Stadium

Jun. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters' pitcher Dylan Krause (3-0, 0.45 ERA) had a heck of a start Tuesday.

The right-hander dominated the mound on Tuesday for eight innings by being nearly perfect through the first four. Krause helped the Pit Spitters snap a three-game losing streak at Turtle Creek Stadium with a 3-0 shutout win against the Kokomo Jackrabbits (2-12).

The Pit Spitters continue to ride the roller coaster of June. After starting the season 7-2 with a one-game lead in the Great Lakes East Division, the Pit Spitters moved to 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Traverse City (9-6) remains a half-game out of first place in the Great Lakes East Division as Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Rockford Rivets tie at 9-5.

Krause's slider, split change and curveball were working for him through eight innings. The Texas native finished with seven strikeouts while walking one on 94 pitches.

"It's my first home start, and this is a great crowd," Krause said. "I love this place, and I love pitching at home."

The University of Dallas sophomore threw as many as four pitches per batter — until throwing nine to Aidan Mcaskie in the top of the fifth inning. Mcaskie won the duel, but Luke Matthews hit into a double-play and Krause struck out the following batter.

Krause noted how major it was to have his defense and catcher Vahn Lackey on the same page for the entire game. The defense forced several double plays and Lackey had a couple of pickoffs.

"I got a lot of respect for those middle infielders and catchers along with every single guy on our team," Krause said. "They come to work daily, and that's all you can ask for."

The Pit Spitters struggled against Kokomo's pitcher Christian Keel (0-0, 1.15 ERA). The right-hander was nearly perfect for five innings, as he allowed zero hits and walked five while striking out four on 79 pitches.

The Pit Spitters had a chance to take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth with bases loaded after Keel walked three batters, but a groundout with two outs from Brett Denby put a halt on taking the lead.

After Keel was pulled in the bottom of the sixth, the Pit Spitters' offense came alive. Pitcher Aiden Berggren (1-1, 6.23 ERA) ended the combined no-hitter after giving up a one-out single to Lackey.

In his first game back in Traverse City, Cole Prout followed with an RBI single to right field, bringing home JT Sokolove for a 1-0 lead.

"It's a game-winning hit. It's not a walk-off, but (Prout) had the game-winning hit tonight. It's cool to see a returner step back into where he left off last summer for us," Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said.

A wild pitch on a 2-1 count from Berggren with bases loaded gave Lackey the green light to take home, and a balk from the right-hander brought in another run to give the Pit Spitters a 3-0 lead, ending Berggren's night on the mound.

The Pit Spitters' real test of the season begins Thursday after closing out a two-game home stint against the Jackrabbits on Wednesday. Traverse City hits the road for eight straight games on Thursday, starting against the Kenosha Kingfish (8-7).

"All of our series, we've been away then come right back. They haven't been long travels for us," Rebandt said.

Right-hander RyanDaly gets the nod on Wednesday, looking to build on his 1-0 record with an impeccable 0.75 ERA. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.