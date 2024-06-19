Traverse City Pit Spitters out of luck against Royal Oak Leprechauns in 5-4 loss

Jun. 18—ROYAL OAK — The Traverse City Pit Spitters might have needed a little more luck at Memorial Park in Royal Oak on Tuesday.

After suffering a shutout loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday, the Pit Spitters returned to the diamond after having Monday off. But they were handed their second straight loss after falling 5-4 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (11-10), making it the first time in franchise history that the Pit Spitters have been below .500 during the season.

Traverse City is in uncharted territory after Tuesday's loss and has a big hill to climb if they want to clinch a playoff spot in the first half. The Pit Spitters have never missed the playoffs in their previous five seasons as they remain 4.5 games behind Rockford Rivets (14-6) for first place in the Great Lakes East Division.

Road trips haven't been where the Pit Spitters shined the brightest season where they're 4-7 on the road with a doubleheader against Royal Oak on Wednesday. They close out the series and eight-game road trip on Thursday before hosting Rockford on Friday.

Traverse City got on the board early in the top of the first inning with JT Sokolove doubling to right field, then stole second to set up a sacrifice groundout from Brett Denby to go ahead 1-0. The Pit Spitters loaded the bases the following inning, and Michael Tchavdarov took advantage of the runners in scoring position with a one-out RBI double to center field to extend the lead to 3-0.

With the Pit Spitters offense clicking early, righthander Dylan Krause (3-1, 1.80 ERA) pitched as well as he could until the fifth inning. Jarren Purify tacked in the first run after an RBI single to make it 3-1, which helped the Leprechaun's luck to turn.

Krause finished the night throwing five innings, allowing five hits while striking out three and walking two on 88 pitches.

Parker Picot's two-run double to center in the fifth inning tied the game at 3-3. Picot took advantage of a wild pitch to advance to third and then to home after a sacrifice fly by Nate Ball to make it 4-3. Michael Lareau, in the following inning, scored from third on a wild pitch thrown from Santiago Garcia to make it 5-3, but the Pit Spitters kept fighting.

Cole Prout brought home Aaron Piasecki on a one-out RBI single in the seventh inning to keep Traverse City within reach. Still, after loading the bases, the Leprechauns escaped the jam and sailed to the finish line by holding the Pit Spitters to one hit the rest of the way.

The Pit Spitters return to Memorial Park on Wednesday for a doubleheader, with the first game slated for 1:05 p.m. as Jaxon Huffman (0-1, 4.26 ERA) is set to take the mound. Carson Fischer (2-0, 1.42 ERA) is expected to start in the second game with a 6:35 p.m. start time.