Traverse City Pit Spitters beat Lakeshore, 4-3, to move 5-0 at Turtle Creek Stadium

Jun. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have dominated the diamond when playing at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters moved to 5-0 at home after a nail-biting 4-3 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks (4-4). Wednesday's win gives the Spitters' (7-2) a 1.5-game lead over the Kenosha Kingfish (5-3) in the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division.

"Look at it here," Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said, pointing to the crowd. "It's obvious that we got some fans into it tonight. Not a huge crowd, but we got some lively fans. The guys know that when they come here, they're going to be supported by the community, and it's a lot of fun when you win at home."

The Spitters close out the Chinooks on Thursday, then welcome the Kingfish for a two-game home stint Friday and Saturday.

Six-foot-4 righty Carson Fischer (2-0, 1.38 ERA) put together a six-inning stellar performance on the mound in his second season start. The Hudsonville native allowed two runs and struck out six while allowing five hits and walking two.

The Chinooks were active on the plate in the first inning after an overthrow to second base from catcher Brandon Chang that brought Prince Deboskie to third with no outs. Josh Outlaw's sacrifice groundout scored Deboskie home for the 1-0 lead, but the Pit Spitters didn't waste any time in the bottom half.

Lakeshore pitcher Sam Bryan (0-1, 11.25 ERA) walked the first three batters to start the Spitters' first inning. Brody Capps put the ball in play for a sacrifice double-play to bring JT Sokolove home to tie it 1-1. Carter Hain's steal of second helped Aaron Piasecki make a run from third to home to make it 2-1.

The Spitters made it 3-1 in the bottom of the third after Sokolove singled to center and then stole second for his fourth stolen base on the season. Piasecki grounded out to second and advanced Sokolove to third, and Chang's sac bunt with one out brought Sokolove home.

"We tell our guys that we want them to be free and don't want them to be robots," Rebandt said on his team's six total stolen bases performance. "We don't have a steal sign. We teach our guys how to run and try to put them in good situations to run."

Fischer had to grind his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth inning after one-out singles from Jace Fowler and Andrew Hendrickson. Deboskie advanced to first on a fielder's choice for the second out, but a full-count walk brought Hendrickson home for a 3-2 score.

Fischer would escape the inning after throwing one pitch for the final out.

"Our team plays hard, and I'd say the infield is dependable," Fischer said. "I'm a groundball guy, so just filling up the zone and sometimes it gets away from me, but I've got to get back to my roots and not cut corners."

The Spitters would tack on another run in the sixth inning after a sac fly to center field from right-handed hitter Mark Kattula — which brought Chang home for what proved to be the game-winning run and extended the lead to 4-2.

Canadian-born Seth Gurr went for two innings after relieving Fischer in the seventh, but he was battle-tested in the eighth after giving up a run on a sac fly to make it 4-3 with runners on first and third and one out. Gurr escaped after a flyout to center and groundout.

Mitchell Grannan collected the save in the ninth inning after walking the first batter, but he forced a double play followed by a pop-out to first base for the final out.

Despite the win, the Chinooks finished with seven hits compared to the Pit Spitters' three.

"It's cool to see our defense play good baseball; and when those things start happening, the pitchers make strikes. It lets the pitchers know the defense has their backs but also lets the defense know the pitcher is going to give us a chance here. We're going to be ready to make a big play for him," Rebandt said.

Right-hander Ryan Daly (1-0) is set to take the mound for the Pit Spitters on Thursday. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.