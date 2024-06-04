Traverse City Pit Spitters beat Kalamazoo, 5-2, to move to 3-1 in 131 Rivalry Series

Jun. 3—KALAMAZOO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are back to their winning ways.

After a 9-1 loss to Kalamazoo on Sunday snapped the Pit Spitters' five-game win streak, the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division leader took the first step toward starting a new streak with a 5-2 victory over the Growlers (3-5) at Homer Stryker Field on Monday.

Dylan Krause was spectacular on the mound for Traverse City (6-2), twirling a gem over seven innings of shutout baseball to lower his ERA to 0.75. Krause struck out five and allowed seven hits with two walks in the win, moving to 2-0 on the young season.

"He got a lot of weak contact and some strikeouts when he needed them," Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said. "They did get some hits off him, but I never felt like we were in a danger zone. You could see that he was calm out there and controlled his emotions well while making good pitches to the next hitter."

The win gives the Pit Spitters the 3-1 advantage in the 131 Rivalry Series so far this season. Traverse City heads back to Kalamazoo two more times in June to continue the series, taking on the Growlers on June 15-16 and June 27-28. Kalamazoo returns to Turtle Creek Stadium a month later for a two-game set July 25-26.

"They've always had a good team on the field, and there's always a little something extra on the line because you know they are going to compete really well and are a potential playoff team," Rebandt said. "Being able to take three out of four from them early is something that might make a difference at the end of the first half."

The Pit Spitters took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as Brody Capps led off the inning with a single on a two-strike count. Brandon Chang put two runners in scoring position with a two-strike double, and then Capps scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Michael Tchavdarov.

Three singles from Mike Long, JT Sokolove and Aaron Piasecki in the fifth inning made it 2-0 in favor of Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a leadoff double by Carter Hain, who now has five hits — including two doubles and a triple — in 14 at-bats along with two walks and a hit-by-pitch for a .471 on-base percentage in four games.

Hain scored on a single from Chang, the Ivy Leaguer from Brown University who is now batting .368 in seven games for the Pit Spitters.

"Those two guys — Chang and Hain — are both Pit Spitters," Rebandt said. "You can tell just by watching them a few times that they are through-and-through Pit Spitters. ... Hain plays the game the right way and plays hard. Chang is super smart and a good student of the game."

Tchavdarov singled to move Chang to second, and then a sac bunt from Long put them both into scoring position. Corey Berry took advantage and brought home Chang with a single before Sokolove used a little more small-ball with an RBI sac bunt of his own.

"It's just about understanding the situation and things you might not necessarily see in the box scores — like guys moving a runner over from second base by hitting a groundball to the right side and taking it 90 feet at a time," Rebandt said. "That's definitely part of our approach because it's not easy to score runs. ... Any way we can advance guys that 90 feet, whether that's through small ball or having good situational awareness at the plate, that's going to help us win games."

The Growlers scored two runs when Trent Reed, who has mainly played third base for Traverse City this season, came on in relief in the eighth inning. Mitchell Grannan earned the save, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts and a groundout.

The Pit Spitters enjoy their first day off of the season Tuesday and then welcome the Lakeshore Chinooks and Kenosha Kingfish for two two-game stints at Turtle Creek Stadium, starting Wednesday and running through Saturday.

Carson Fischer (1-0, 1.29 ER) is set to take the hill for the Pit Spitters on Wednesday. First pitch is set to 7:05 p.m.