Traverse City Central edges out rival Traverse City West, 5-3

Apr. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central senior Natalie Bourdo should play crosstown rival Traverse City West every week.

"It's nice, and it's fun because Central hasn't been doing too hot against West this year," Bourdo said.

In the 2023-24 school year, the Titans sports program has defeated Central in football, basketball and soccer, but Central's girls varsity tennis team came to play at TC West on Thursday.

Bourdo has beaten the Titans' one-doubles team every time she has faced them. For the past several years, Bourdo had Isabella Fochtman by her side, but with Fochtman in college, junior Wren Walker has filled the void.

In one-doubles, Bourdo and Walker swept seniors Lilly Cerny and Calli Hathaway 6-0, 6-0 final to help Central topple West 5-3 overall in Big North Conference action.

"Some of the matches were close, and that's good to see for tennis," Central head coach Lisa Seymour said. "West showed me a lot today with their play."

The Trojans' senior Alexis Smith defeated senior Ashley Beeler in one-singles 6-0, 6-1, and junior Abby Pfannenstiel defeated senior Ellie Gruber in two-singles 6-3, 7-6 (4).

West head coach Kyle Warner was pleased with how Gruber battled tooth and nail against Pfannenstiel as they were the last match of the evening. Gruber has had a slow start to the season, but Warner mentioned her luck is turning despite the loss.

"We don't want to peak at the beginning of the season," Warner said on Gruber's performances. "Today was the peak, and she's starting to turn the corner."

West got wins from freshman Myah Skorupski defeating junior Lola Ruoff in three-singles 6-3, 6-3 and senior Maya Wilson beating freshmen Kate O' Keefe in four-singles 6-4, 6-1.

Seymour had strong praises for Skorupski, adding she will be a problem that schools will have to deal with as she continues to grow.

"At three-singles, Myah is going to be someone to look out for," Seymour said.

Central got the best of West in doubles action, with the Titans' only win coming from junior Sonjena Hart and freshman Marella Mast defeating juniors Irena Briggs and Caroline Henkel in four-doubles 6-3, 7-5.

The Trojans' seniors Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker defeated seniors Brenna Baldwin and Mia Hoffman in two doubles 6-0, 6-1. Junior Annie Goldkuhle and freshman Macy Parker defeated senior Meg Barnum and junior Lily Alverado in three-doubles 6-2, 6-0.

"We battled a tough Traverse City Central team, and we almost tied," Warner said. "We took it to Central this year, and we've been one of the only teams that have done that."

Central moves to 6-2-1 overall and 3-0 against Big North competition, with sweeps against Alpena and Cadillac to start the season. With a loss on Thursday to Central, West moves to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in Big North play, with wins against Cadillac and Petoskey.

Thursday was a measuring stick for the West tennis program to see where they match up against the Trojans, the ninth-ranked Division 2 program, and Warner is happy with where the program is heading.

"We are at one of our highest points we've seen in a long time," Warner said. "This group of girls is persistent. They are persistent off the court and on the court. You could see that today."

Central is playing with five new players this season, with two freshmen. After the match, Seymour said she couldn't be happier about how the upperclassmen had stepped up to show them the ropes.

"I love how our leaders on our team have taken the reigns and brought them along," Seymour said. "Anytime you get freshmen on the team, they're a little inexperienced, shy and hesitant; but it's great to see the upperclassman embrace the new players on the team."

The Trojans welcome Petoskey on Tuesday, and the Titans travel to Ludington for a quad meet on Saturday.