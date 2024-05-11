Traverse City Central boys, Traverse City West girls capture Big North Conference titles

May 10—CADILLAC — The Traverse City Central boys varsity track and field has waited three years for a day like Friday.

Central had to watch their crosstown rival Traverse City West boys team capture the Big North Conference championships for three straight years. This year at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cadillac, the Titans had to watch the Trojans lift the trophy after being in first place most of Friday afternoon.

"This is great, and it's a team effort," Central junior Asher Paul said with a smile. "It's been a long time coming, considering we had good events; and it's just nice because it's all coming together now."

The Trojans racked up 176 overall points, followed by West finishing runner-up with a score of 152. Petoskey finished in third with 84 overall points, followed by Cadillac in fourth and then Gaylord and Alpena.

"Super proud of our team," Central boys track and field head coach Bryant Wilson said. "We had kids step up all over the place. A lot of our kids were asked to do double and triple events."

The Titans' girls squad showed everyone why they are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the recent Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association rankings after coming away with their third straight BNC title. West racked up 164 overall points, and Cadillac finished runner-up with 106 overall points. Petoskey took third followed by Central (89), Gaylord (46) and Alpena (16).

Central boys collected first place in six of the 17 events. Sophomore Caleb Keller took first in the 800-meter run (2:01.98) and season-record time in the 1600m (4:28.92). Paul helped the 4x400 relay team of Leland Brown, Gaelan Blakeslee and Quinten Henderson place first after he took second in the pole vault.

Senior Zack Truszkowski placed first in the 3200m (9:58.78). The Trojans relay team of Shiloh Gersenson, Luke Byland, Neil Oyer and Lukas Reimers took home gold in the 4x800 at 8:22.09. Jace Rowell placed gold in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.

West's girls squad nabbed first-place finishes in five of the 17 events. On the race track, sophomore Reese Smith got a personal record and first-place finish in the 400m (58.59) and second place in the 800m (2:24.23).

Senior Grace Moeggenborg won the long jump, leaping 16-11.5.

She finished second in the pole vault as well.

Junior Madeline Bildeaux took first in the high jump. The Titan relay team of junior Alyssa Fouchey, Smith, freshman Fionna Thomas and sophomore Bailey Wenzlick won the 4x400 at 4:08.61.

The relay team of Fouchey along with sophomores Peyton Tucker, Abby Veit and Payton Lamb won the 4x800 at 10:02.55.

"Our senior class in our field event area were super strong, but you go down to the distance area, and that's all sophomores," West track and field coach Diane Goss said.

Goss wasn't ready just yet to talk about what the season has been like thus far, as regionals are on Thursday.

"I'm not jinxing anything," Goss said. "We don't talk because we still have regionals and teams have state."

The West boys squad saw wins in the 400m, 100m, 4x200 relay, and long jump. Senior Ben Habers placed first in the 400m after battling a groin injury throughout the day.

Habers was committed to helping the Titans snatch their fourth title, even if it meant risking further injury.

"I was just trying to get points for the team," Habers said.

Second-place Cadillac saw wins in the girls division from senior Madisyn Lundquist in the pole vault and senior Hanah Johnson in 200m (27.35). The Vikings had seven athletes finish runner-up.

The Trojans travel to TC West for the Titan Last Chance Meet on Monday, with several area schools participating.