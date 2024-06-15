Traverse City Central alum Josh Klug joins Traverse City Pit Spitters after finishing season with Louisville

Jun. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — The view is a little different for Josh Klug now.

After spending some of his northern Michigan summer nights watching from the stands as the Beach Bums played at Wuerfel Park and the Pit Spitters played at Turtle Creek Stadium, Klug is now the one being watched.

The Traverse City Central graduate recently joined the Traverse City Pit Spitters' pitching staff after wrapping up his freshman season with the Louisville Cardinals, adding another solid arm to an already deep roster in the Northwoods League.

"It's pretty cool being home, and I'm super excited to come back and play on a field that I've watched many teams play on before," Klug said. "It's pretty crazy. We get a pretty good crowd at these Pit Spitters games, so it's always a fun time here."

Klug pitched in just three games for the Cardinals in his freshman campaign, not allowing a hit or an earned run in two innings of work while walking one. In his tenure with the Pit Spitters heading into Friday's game against the Kenosha Kingfish, the 19-year-old Klug had appeared in relief in two games and allowed three runs on a hit and three walks in 1.1 innings.

Playing for the Pit Spitters was something Klug always had in the back of his mind.

"I didn't know what the coaches were going to do with me at Louisville because they usually send guys to places other than their hometown, but it all worked out and now I'm here," he said. "It's been great so far, and they've taken me in so well and made me a part of the team so fast. It's been super fun since I got here."

Klug was a standout for the Trojans during his high school career, earning All-State and All-Conference honors in both baseball and football. He set the school record for career strikeouts with 272, and finished his senior season at 8-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 104 strikeouts.

"I've definitely wanted to get some local guys in the past," Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said, adding that several players from northern Michigan joined the 2020 team during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Having Klug this year is great."

Rebandt said he had been looking at adding Klug and Klug's Louisville teammate, Wyatt Danilowicz, who is a graduate of Traverse City West. That hadn't worked out before, but current Pit Spitter Dylan Krause is staying with the Klugs as his host family for the summer.

That provided an in for Rebandt.

"Krause and I just started talking about it on the phone before we all even got up to Traverse City," Rebandt said. "So I got connected with Klug and then talked to the coaching staff at Louisville, and we got everybody on board to do it."

Since getting the go-ahead to join the Pit Spitters, Klug entered the transfer portal to explore his options outside of Louisville. He declined to comment on his status at this time as he is still in the exploratory stages of his possible transfer.

"I'm just having fun with the guys, getting better and developing as a player and a person," Klug said. "It'll be nice to just have a good time playing summer ball with the guys."

Rebandt is hopeful Klug can get some meaningful experience during his time with the Pit Spitters.

"He's mostly a two-pitch guy from what I can tell, right now," Rebandt said. "He doesn't have a ton of college experience yet. So for us, the value is that he's fresh and he's eager. He wants the ball and wants to throw as much as we'll give to him."

Reband said Klug needs to get some shorter relief appearances before the coaching staff considers lengthening his outings.

"You need a balance of guys who've had a ton of experience, some who've been limited and also some guys who are talented — like Klug — and just need to throw," Rebandt said. "He's continued to get his feet wet and get acclimated, and I'm excited for what he's going to be able to do for us this summer."

That excitement is only increased by Klug's chemistry with the rest of the roster.

"He's fit right in," Rebandt said. "He's had some connections with some of the guys. He played for Diamonds, which is a summer ball organization in Grand Rapids. We've had quite a few guys who've played for Diamonds who are on our roster right now. So he knew of them, and some of the guys knew of him. There's definitely an age gap with some of the guys, but he's absolutely fitting in and is part of this team."

Getting a player from Traverse City on the Pit Spitters has been a goal for Rebandt.

"It's definitely something that I've been keeping an eye out for and have been hopeful for," he said. "I'm really excited, especially for the community to give people that connection to our team. I know there are a lot of people in town who are excited to see him on our roster and see him pitch at Turtle Creek."

Although his first go-round with the Pit Spitters is just getting started, he said a return in 2025 is not out of the question.

"I would definitely come back, for sure," Klug said. "We'll have to see what happens next year, but I know there are plenty of kids out there who would want to play in their hometown; so I'm definitely taking advantage of it. It's amazing being home."