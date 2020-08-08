Travers Stakes 2020: Post time, odds, jockeys, post positions and how to watch

The 2020 Travers Stakes will be run Saturday evening at Saratoga Race Course in New York. Post time is 6:15 p.m. ET and the race will be televised on FOX. Due to the change in schedule brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Travers will dole out Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with 100 going to the winner.

There are only two other chances after Saturday for contenders to gain points for the Derby, which is set to be run September 5 at Churchill Downs.

Barclay Tagg's Tiz the Law, who has already won three Grade I races, is the even-money favorite. Bob Baffert's Uncle Chuck opens at 5-2, while Country Grammar, with leading rider Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, is 6-1.

Below are the post positions, morning-line odds, jockeys, and trainers of the entire Travers field.

Tiz the Law, ridden by jockey Manuel Franco, crosses the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes. More

1. First Line (30-1 odds)

Jockey: David Cohen

Trainer: Orlando Noda

Last race: first at Saratoga, July 29

2. Country Grammer (6-1)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Chad Brown

Last race: first in Grade III Peter Pan Stakes, July 16

3. Uncle Chuck (5-2)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Last race: first in Grade III Los Alamitos Derby, July 4

4. Max Player (6-1)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Linda Rice

Last race: third in Belmont Stakes, June 20

5. Shivaree (30-1)

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Ralph Nicks

Last race: eleventh in Grade II Bluegrass Stakes, July 11

6. Tiz the Law (1-1)

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Last race: first in Belmont Stakes, June 20

7. Caracaro (10-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Last race: second in Grade II Peter Pan Stakes, July 16

8. South Bend (15-1)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Bill Mott

Last race: second in Grade III Ohio Derby, June 27

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travers Stakes 2020: TV information, post time, odds, jockeys