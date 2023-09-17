Traveling back home: Ashland's defense dominates rivalry game with Hillsdale

ASHLAND — The Traveling Trophy is back.

One year after Hillsdale handed Ashland an upset loss that kept the Eagles from an undefeated regular season, AU scored a decisive 38-14 victory over the Chargers on Saturday night at Jack Miller Stadium.

The win in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams and the 47th edition of the rivalry game brings the Traveling Trophy back to the second floor of AU’s Troop Center after a one-year absence.

“More than anything I’m proud of the kids,” said Ashland coach Doug Geiser, who picked up his first victory as a head coach. “After the loss to Ferris (State), I challenged them with two different things — No 1, you’re going to respect the rivalry … the other thing was to stick together.”

After two tough non-conference losses to begin the season, the Eagles (1-2, 1-0) produced their first win with a dominating defensive effort and an offense that scored on four of its first five second-half possessions. That broke open a tight game that saw AU lead 14-7 at halftime.

The Eagle defense, led by coordinator Tim Rose, got to Hillsdale (0-3, 0-1) quarterback Garrit Aissen for seven sacks, totaled eight tackles for loss, forced four turnovers and limited the Chargers to just 48 rushing yards on 37 carries, barely more than a one-yard average per attempt.

Ashland's Dezmin Lyburtus and Hillsdale's Colin Morrow during football action between Hillsdale and Ashland University at Jack Miller Stadium Saturday September 16,2023 . Steve Stokes/for AshlandTimes-Gazette

Senior defensive ends Chris Julian and Deeb Alawan led the defensive pressure on Aissen with a pair of sacks each.

“As a defense we just hone in on coach Rose and whatever he preaches to us,” Alawan said. “We have that relentless pursuit to the ball. That’s a big thing for us.”

In fact, it was a defensive play by senior linebacker Jackson Myers with just 41 seconds left in the first half that gave the Eagles their first lead and finally some momentum.

Myers intercepted a pass that tipped off the hands of Hillsdale running back Michael Herzog and returned it 34 yards for the touchdown that put AU in front 14-7.

That was the AU defense’s first pick six since the 2017 season at Davenport.

And it was just one big play for Myers, who finished with five tackles, a sack and the interception TD, and nearly had a fumble recovery that went instead to teammate Anthony Harkness.

“Honestly, I kind of blacked out when I caught the ball,” Myers said. “It was like, ‘What am I doing with the ball? I haven’t done this in about five years.’

“I was lucky the running back tipped it, and honestly it just landed right in my hands. At that point in the game it was really, really big just because it was a tie ballgame and we were struggling offensively and defensively.”

The Eagles then capitalized on another mishap by Herzog to open the second half. Returning the third-quarter kickoff, Herzog coughed up the ball when he was hit by AU’s Zach Heintz. Tyler Davis recovered the fumble at the Hillsdale 27 and the Eagles were quickly in business.

An A.J. Rhodes' 32-yard field goal gave AU a 17-7 lead barely two minutes into the second half.

Later in the third quarter, junior quarterback Trevor Bycznski found senior receiver Dezmin Lyburtus for a 25-yard scoring strike to push AU’s lead to 24-7.

Bycznski finished 22-for-32 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, with Lyburtus grabbing eight passes for 106 yards and a score in the winning effort.

Bycznski’s second TD pass, a 17-yarder to Jamari Croom, made it 31-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Running back Larry Martin, who scored on a 13-yard run that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, added Ashland’s final TD on a three-yard burst with 7:16 left in the game to make it 38-7.

The Chargers tacked on a late touchdown to set the final score. Hillsdale’s only other TD came after the Chargers recovered an onside kick to start the game. Aissen passed for 51 yards to Sam Lee, then hit Lee from six yards out for the TD.

After scoring that first touchdown, Hillsdale crossed the 50-yard line into Ashland territory only one other time until putting up the final score.

“Last year, we went into Hillsdale and kind of overlooked them,” Myers said. “We definitely didn’t this year. We just played until the end of the game.”

Next up for the Eagles is the first of two straight conference road games. The Eagles will play at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Tiffin (3-0, 1-0).

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Ashland U beats Hillsdale for first win