Travelin' With Joe 2021, Part IV: No more steps; Wildcats ready to pounce

Aug. 7—Editor's note: High school football practice started this week, and Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley has begun his annual round of preseason visits to all 12 football-playing schools in Calhoun County. Check The Star's Facebook page for live interviews each weekday. His columns and fun facts will also appear on The Star's website, social-media platforms and in print editions.

WHITE PLAINS — Wildcats can only take so many gradual steps before they pounce.

Count third-year White Plains football coach Chandler Tyree as ready to pounce.

"I've got kids saying, they don't want to go 5-5," he said. "They won't want to just keep taking one step in the right direction. They want to be better than that.

"They want to give themselves a chance to have a chance to make the playoffs."

No one in White Plains needs reminding the Wildcats have made the playoffs once in their history, in 1994.

No one needs reminding that White Plains hasn't had a winning football season since going 6-4 in 2003.

Take that White Plains' three-win season of 2019 and four-win season of 2020 were their best seasons since a five-win 2013 and file it in the blah-blahs.

While we're listing unwanted reminders, Chandler calls White Plains' region "the SEC of 4A football." It became that with the last realignment cycle, which added reigning state champion Handley to a lineup that already had 2019 state runner-up Jacksonville and resurgent power Anniston, and flipped all from the north playoff bracket to the brutal south.

Oh, by the way, White Plains plays Anniston, Handley and Jacksonville on the road this season.

History and realignment haven't been kind to White Plains.

Circumstances haven't helped Tyree's efforts to lift the Wildcats. He got hired right before the start of fall practice in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic deprived him of a full offseason program with the Wildcats in 2020.

It's taken two full years for Tyree to get into fall practice having had a normal offseason with his first head-coaching assignment.

But Tyree and his players are tired of talking about the why-nots. They choose to see the why-so of it all.

Tyree sees the best offensive line he's had at White Plains, good enough to let the Wildcats run the ball more with new quarterback Hayden Howard. They return Walker O'Steen, a running back who managed more than 800 yards rushing in nine games last season.

They don't have to finesse their way into hopefulness anymore.

As for that ugly region schedule, it has an upside. If it's fair to view 4A, Region 4 as Handley, Jacksonville and Anniston as the top three, and everyone else battling for the fourth and final playoff spot, then consider that White Plains has Cherokee County, Cleburne County and Munford at home.

Speaking of fourth in "the SEC of 4A football," it's not such an awful place. Anniston occupied that spot last season and beat Williamson, a Mobile-area region champion, in the first round and came within a controversial missed field-goal call of reaching the quarterfinals.

That's the thing about strong regions. They tend to win in the playoffs.

So, talk of inching up to five victories this season doesn't impress Tyree's Wildcats. White Plains has gone 5-5 six times and 6-4 once since last making the playoffs.

Tyree sees a bright future. He wants a result that signals it's coming sooner than baby steps would signal, and he wants that result felt through the lower feeder levels.

"Our kids don't want to go 5-5," he said. "Our kids don't want to go 4-6. We want an opportunity to make the playoffs."

