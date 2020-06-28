Travelers purse payout: Dustin Johnson crosses $63 million in career earnings
Dustin Johnson won for the 21st time on the PGA Tour and claimed $1,332,000 at the Travelers Championship. That pushed Johnson's official career earnings on Tour to $63,722,508. He remains fifth on the all-time list, a little more than $7 million behind No. 4, Vijay Singh.
Here are the prize money and FedExCup point breakdowns for Johnson and rest of the players who made the cut at TPC River Highlands:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Dustin Johnson
500.00
1,332,000.00
2
300.00
806,600.00
T3
Will Gordon
-
436,600.00
T3
Mackenzie Hughes
162.50
436,600.00
5
110.00
303,400.00
T6
86.00
233,470.00
T6
Bryson DeChambeau
86.00
233,470.00
T6
Patton Kizzire
86.00
233,470.00
T6
86.00
233,470.00
T6
86.00
233,470.00
T11
Patrick Cantlay
56.33
139,983.34
T11
Si Woo Kim
56.33
139,983.34
T11
Doc Redman
56.33
139,983.34
T11
Abraham Ancer
56.33
139,983.33
T11
Viktor Hovland
56.33
139,983.33
T11
Zach Johnson
56.33
139,983.33
T11
56.33
139,983.33
T11
Seung-Yul Noh
56.33
139,983.33
T11
56.33
139,983.33
T20
Joel Dahmen
42.00
87,320.00
T20
42.00
87,320.00
T20
Xander Schauffele
42.00
87,320.00
T20
42.00
87,320.00
T24
Wesley Bryan
31.75
57,627.50
T24
Sam Burns
31.75
57,627.50
T24
Lanto Griffin
31.75
57,627.50
T24
Adam Long
31.75
57,627.50
T24
Phil Mickelson
31.75
57,627.50
T24
Patrick Reed
31.75
57,627.50
T24
31.75
57,627.50
T24
31.75
57,627.50
T32
22.30
42,254.00
T32
Tyler Duncan
22.30
42,254.00
T32
Sergio Garcia
22.30
42,254.00
T32
22.30
42,254.00
T32
Harold Varner III
22.30
42,254.00
T37
Rafa Cabrera Bello
17.50
34,410.00
T37
Tom Hoge
17.50
34,410.00
T37
Mark Hubbard
17.50
34,410.00
T37
Jon Rahm
17.50
34,410.00
T41
13.00
27,750.00
T41
13.00
27,750.00
T41
Hank Lebioda
13.00
27,750.00
T41
Henrik Norlander
13.00
27,750.00
T41
13.00
27,750.00
T46
Byeong Hun An
8.75
19,869.00
T46
Jason Day
8.75
19,869.00
T46
Sung Kang
8.75
19,869.00
T46
8.75
19,869.00
T46
8.75
19,869.00
T46
Michael Thompson
8.75
19,869.00
T46
Richy Werenski
8.75
19,869.00
T46
Aaron Wise
8.75
19,869.00
T54
5.97
17,316.00
T54
Austin Cook
5.97
17,316.00
T54
5.97
17,316.00
T54
Jordan Spieth
5.97
17,316.00
T58
Sungjae Im
5.30
16,872.00
T58
Marc Leishman
5.30
16,872.00
T60
Emiliano Grillo
4.80
16,502.00
T60
Shane Lowry
4.80
16,502.00
T60
Troy Merritt
4.80
16,502.00
63
Joaquin Niemann
4.40
16,206.00
64
Ian Poulter
4.20
16,058.00
65
Scott Brown
4.00
15,910.00
66
Roger Sloan
3.80
15,762.00
67
Greg Chalmers
3.60
15,614.00
68
Luke Donald
3.40
15,466.00