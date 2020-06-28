Travelers purse payout: Dustin Johnson crosses $63 million in career earnings

Dustin Johnson won for the 21st time on the PGA Tour and claimed $1,332,000 at the Travelers Championship. That pushed Johnson's official career earnings on Tour to $63,722,508. He remains fifth on the all-time list, a little more than $7 million behind No. 4, Vijay Singh.

Here are the prize money and FedExCup point breakdowns for Johnson and rest of the players who made the cut at TPC River Highlands:

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Dustin Johnson

500.00

1,332,000.00

2

Kevin Streelman

300.00

806,600.00

T3

Will Gordon

-

436,600.00

T3

Mackenzie Hughes

162.50

436,600.00

5

Kevin Na

110.00

303,400.00

T6

Ryan Armour

86.00

233,470.00

T6

Bryson DeChambeau

86.00

233,470.00

T6

Patton Kizzire

86.00

233,470.00

T6

Scott Stallings

86.00

233,470.00

T6

Brendan Steele

86.00

233,470.00

T11

Patrick Cantlay

56.33

139,983.34

T11

Si Woo Kim

56.33

139,983.34

T11

Doc Redman

56.33

139,983.34

T11

Abraham Ancer

56.33

139,983.33

T11

Viktor Hovland

56.33

139,983.33

T11

Zach Johnson

56.33

139,983.33

T11

Rory McIlroy

56.33

139,983.33

T11

Seung-Yul Noh

56.33

139,983.33

T11

Brendon Todd

56.33

139,983.33

T20

Joel Dahmen

42.00

87,320.00

T20

Lucas Glover

42.00

87,320.00

T20

Xander Schauffele

42.00

87,320.00

T20

Brian Stuard

42.00

87,320.00

T24

Wesley Bryan

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Sam Burns

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Lanto Griffin

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Adam Long

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Phil Mickelson

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Patrick Reed

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Kyle Stanley

31.75

57,627.50

T24

Jhonattan Vegas

31.75

57,627.50

T32

Paul Casey

22.30

42,254.00

T32

Tyler Duncan

22.30

42,254.00

T32

Sergio Garcia

22.30

42,254.00

T32

Russell Henley

22.30

42,254.00

T32

Harold Varner III

22.30

42,254.00

T37

Rafa Cabrera Bello

17.50

34,410.00

T37

Tom Hoge

17.50

34,410.00

T37

Mark Hubbard

17.50

34,410.00

T37

Jon Rahm

17.50

34,410.00

T41

Joseph Bramlett

13.00

27,750.00

T41

Charley Hoffman

13.00

27,750.00

T41

Hank Lebioda

13.00

27,750.00

T41

Henrik Norlander

13.00

27,750.00

T41

Brandt Snedeker

13.00

27,750.00

T46

Byeong Hun An

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Jason Day

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Sung Kang

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Louis Oosthuizen

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Chez Reavie

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Michael Thompson

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Richy Werenski

8.75

19,869.00

T46

Aaron Wise

8.75

19,869.00

T54

Kevin Chappell

5.97

17,316.00

T54

Austin Cook

5.97

17,316.00

T54

Jim Furyk

5.97

17,316.00

T54

Jordan Spieth

5.97

17,316.00

T58

Sungjae Im

5.30

16,872.00

T58

Marc Leishman

5.30

16,872.00

T60

Emiliano Grillo

4.80

16,502.00

T60

Shane Lowry

4.80

16,502.00

T60

Troy Merritt

4.80

16,502.00

63

Joaquin Niemann

4.40

16,206.00

64

Ian Poulter

4.20

16,058.00

65

Scott Brown

4.00

15,910.00

66

Roger Sloan

3.80

15,762.00

67

Greg Chalmers

3.60

15,614.00

68

Luke Donald

3.40

15,466.00

