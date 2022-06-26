Travelers payout: Xander Schauffele wins nearly $1.5 million

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

For his efforts, Schauffele took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.

The win marks Schauffele's sixth on Tour, but it's his first full-field, individual win since the 2017 Greenbrier, his first on Tour. His winner's check bumps him over the $27.5 million career mark, good for 53rd on Tour. He passed six players, including friend and Sunday's final-group competitor Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the Travelers:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Xander Schauffele

500

1,494,000

2

J.T. Poston

245

738,700

2

Sahith Theegala

245

738,700

4

Michael Thorbjornsen

0

0

5

Chesson Hadley

110

406,700

6

Kevin Kisner

95

320,588

6

Keith Mitchell

95

320,588

8

Nick Hardy

75

243,605

8

Brian Harman

75

243,605

8

William McGirt

75

243,605

8

Chez Reavie

75

243,605

8

Scott Stallings

75

243,605

13

Patrick Cantlay

54

159,775

13

Tony Finau

54

159,775

13

John Huh

54

159,775

13

Martin Laird

54

159,775

13

Scottie Scheffler

54

159,775

13

Webb Simpson

54

159,775

19

Keegan Bradley

42

106,102

19

Luke List

42

106,102

19

Rory McIlroy

42

106,102

19

Matthew NeSmith

42

106,102

19

Harris English

42

106,102

19

K.H. Lee

42

106,102

25

Ryan Armour

29

61,835

25

Bill Haas

29

61,835

25

Lee Hodges

29

61,835

25

Mackenzie Hughes

29

61,835

25

Nate Lashley

29

61,835

25

Adam Long

29

61,835

25

Seamus Power

29

61,835

25

Brendan Steele

29

61,835

25

Kevin Streelman

29

61,835

25

Adam Svensson

29

61,835

35

Wyndham Clark

19

43,243

35

Christopher Gotterup

0

43,243

35

Charles Howell III

19

43,243

35

Sam Ryder

19

43,243

35

Robert Streb

19

43,243

40

Michael Gligic

15

36,105

40

Aaron Rai

15

36,105

40

Matthew Wolff

15

36,105

43

Hayden Buckley

12

31,125

43

Conrad Shindler

0

31,125

43

Harold Varner III

12

31,125

46

Tyler Duncan

9

23,679

46

Ben Silverman

0

23,679

46

Matt Wallace

9

23,679

46

Tommy Fleetwood

9

23,679

46

Mark Hubbard

9

23,679

46

Andrew Novak

9

23,679

46

Andrew Putnam

9

23,679

53

Paul Barjon

7

20,003

53

Stewart Cink

7

20,003

53

Matthias Schwab

7

20,003

56

Jonas Blixt

5

19,007

56

Joseph Bramlett

5

19,007

56

Cam Davis

5

19,007

56

Luke Donald

5

19,007

56

Kelly Kraft

5

19,007

56

Hank Lebioda

5

19,007

56

Taylor Moore

5

19,007

63

Austin Cook

4

18,343

64

Patton Kizzire

4

18,011

64

Peter Malnati

4

18,011

64

Davis Riley

4

18,011

67

Kevin Tway

4

17,679

68

Morgan Hoffmann

3

17,513

69

Joel Dahmen

3

17,347

70

Lucas Glover

3

17,098

70

Harry Higgs

3

17,098

