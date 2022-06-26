Travelers payout: Xander Schauffele wins nearly $1.5 million
Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by a shot Sunday at TPC River Highlands.
For his efforts, Schauffele took home nearly $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points.
The win marks Schauffele's sixth on Tour, but it's his first full-field, individual win since the 2017 Greenbrier, his first on Tour. His winner's check bumps him over the $27.5 million career mark, good for 53rd on Tour. He passed six players, including friend and Sunday's final-group competitor Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for the Travelers:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Xander Schauffele
500
1,494,000
2
J.T. Poston
245
738,700
2
Sahith Theegala
245
738,700
4
Michael Thorbjornsen
0
0
5
Chesson Hadley
110
406,700
6
Kevin Kisner
95
320,588
6
Keith Mitchell
95
320,588
8
Nick Hardy
75
243,605
8
Brian Harman
75
243,605
8
William McGirt
75
243,605
8
Chez Reavie
75
243,605
8
Scott Stallings
75
243,605
13
Patrick Cantlay
54
159,775
13
Tony Finau
54
159,775
13
John Huh
54
159,775
13
Martin Laird
54
159,775
13
Scottie Scheffler
54
159,775
13
Webb Simpson
54
159,775
19
Keegan Bradley
42
106,102
19
Luke List
42
106,102
19
Rory McIlroy
42
106,102
19
Matthew NeSmith
42
106,102
19
Harris English
42
106,102
19
K.H. Lee
42
106,102
25
Ryan Armour
29
61,835
25
Bill Haas
29
61,835
25
Lee Hodges
29
61,835
25
Mackenzie Hughes
29
61,835
25
Nate Lashley
29
61,835
25
Adam Long
29
61,835
25
Seamus Power
29
61,835
25
Brendan Steele
29
61,835
25
Kevin Streelman
29
61,835
25
Adam Svensson
29
61,835
35
Wyndham Clark
19
43,243
35
Christopher Gotterup
0
43,243
35
Charles Howell III
19
43,243
35
Sam Ryder
19
43,243
35
Robert Streb
19
43,243
40
Michael Gligic
15
36,105
40
Aaron Rai
15
36,105
40
Matthew Wolff
15
36,105
43
Hayden Buckley
12
31,125
43
Conrad Shindler
0
31,125
43
Harold Varner III
12
31,125
46
Tyler Duncan
9
23,679
46
Ben Silverman
0
23,679
46
Matt Wallace
9
23,679
46
Tommy Fleetwood
9
23,679
46
Mark Hubbard
9
23,679
46
Andrew Novak
9
23,679
46
Andrew Putnam
9
23,679
53
Paul Barjon
7
20,003
53
Stewart Cink
7
20,003
53
Matthias Schwab
7
20,003
56
Jonas Blixt
5
19,007
56
Joseph Bramlett
5
19,007
56
Cam Davis
5
19,007
56
Luke Donald
5
19,007
56
Kelly Kraft
5
19,007
56
Hank Lebioda
5
19,007
56
Taylor Moore
5
19,007
63
Austin Cook
4
18,343
64
Patton Kizzire
4
18,011
64
Peter Malnati
4
18,011
64
Davis Riley
4
18,011
67
Kevin Tway
4
17,679
68
Morgan Hoffmann
3
17,513
69
Joel Dahmen
3
17,347
70
Lucas Glover
3
17,098
70
Harry Higgs
3
17,098