Travelers payout: Harris English's playoff victory comes with nearly $1.4 million
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Harris English
500
1,332,000
2
Kramer Hickok
300
806,600
3
190
510,600
4
Abraham Ancer
135
362,600
5
Brice Garnett
93
253,820
5
93
253,820
5
93
253,820
5
Brooks Koepka
93
253,820
5
Hank Lebioda
93
253,820
10
Jason Day
70
186,850
10
Beau Hossler
70
186,850
10
Sepp Straka
70
186,850
13
Guido Migliozzi
0
132,583
13
Andrew Putnam
54
132,583
13
Sam Burns
54
132,583
13
Patrick Cantlay
54
132,583
13
Mark Hubbard
54
132,583
13
Adam Scott
54
132,583
19
Bryson DeChambeau
42
87,690
19
Russell Henley
42
87,690
19
Lucas Herbert
0
87,690
19
Seamus Power
42
87,690
19
Robert Streb
42
87,690
19
Bubba Watson
42
87,690
25
Jim Herman
33
58,090
25
Dustin Johnson
33
58,090
25
Zach Johnson
33
58,090
25
Chez Reavie
33
58,090
25
Patrick Reed
33
58,090
30
Stewart Cink
24
45,325
30
Charley Hoffman
24
45,325
30
Maverick McNealy
24
45,325
30
Cameron Smith
24
45,325
30
Brian Stuard
24
45,325
30
Brendon Todd
24
45,325
36
Jonas Blixt
15
30,744
36
Paul Casey
15
30,744
36
Kevin Chappell
15
30,744
36
Talor Gooch
15
30,744
36
J.B. Holmes
15
30,744
36
Joaquin Niemann
15
30,744
36
Justin Rose
15
30,744
36
Matt Jones
15
30,744
36
Satoshi Kodaira
15
30,744
36
Troy Merritt
15
30,744
36
Ian Poulter
15
30,744
47
Austin Eckroat
0
19,377
47
Tom Lewis
9
19,377
47
Carlos Ortiz
9
19,377
47
Scottie Scheffler
9
19,377
47
J.J. Spaun
9
19,377
47
Harold Varner III
9
19,377
47
Kevin Na
9
19,377
54
Tyler Duncan
6
17,094
54
Doug Ghim
6
17,094
54
Peter Malnati
6
17,094
54
Ryan Moore
6
17,094
54
Cameron Percy
6
17,094
54
Sam Ryder
6
17,094
54
Kyle Stanley
6
17,094
61
Ryan Armour
4
16,206
61
Phil Mickelson
4
16,206
61
Henrik Norlander
4
16,206
61
Doc Redman
4
16,206
61
Andrew Svoboda
0
16,206
66
Tom Hoge
4
15,540
66
Robby Shelton
4
15,540
66
Kevin Tway
4
15,540
66
Aaron Wise
4
15,540
70
Lanto Griffin
3
15,022
70
William McGirt
3
15,022
70
Kris Ventura
3
15,022
73
David Hearn
3
14,578
73
K.H. Lee
3
14,578
73
Denny McCarthy
3
14,578
76
Mackenzie Hughes
2
14,134
76
Nate Lashley
2
14,134
76
Patrick Rodgers
2
14,134
79
Will Gordon
2
13,838