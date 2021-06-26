Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round

There are plenty of birdies to be had at the Travelers Championship, for the big hitters and the shorter hitters alike. Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok took full advantage of that in the second round at TPC River Highlands.

Halfway through the tournament, Day leads at 9 under – after a second-round 62 – while Watson (despite a broken driver on Friday) and Hickok are right behind him at 8 under.

The stage is set for a big weekend. From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship: Leaderboard | Photos

Tee times

1st tee

Tee Time Players 7:20 a.m. Sam Ryder 7:25 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Peter Malnati 7:35 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Adam Scott 7:45 a.m. Abraham Ancer, David Hearn 7:55 a.m. Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy 8:05 a.m. Andrew Svoboda, Harold Varner III 8:15 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Kris Ventura 8:25 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Kyle Stanley 8:35 a.m. Dustin Johnson, William McGirt 8:45 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey 9:00 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Wise 9:10 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Will Gordon 9:20 a.m. Sam Burns, Brendon Todd 9:30 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Chez Reavie 9:40 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore 9:50 a.m. Jim Herman, Robby Shelton 10:00 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Kevin Na 10:10 a.m. Zach Johnson, Jonas Blixt 10:20 a.m. Nate Lashley, Tyler Duncan 10:30 a.m. Cameron Percy, Matt Jones 10:45 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Sepp Straka 10:55 a.m. Robert Streb, Kevin Tway 11:05 a.m. Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers 11:15 a.m. Harris English, Beau Hossler 11:25 a.m. Patrick Reed, Kevin Chappell 11:35 a.m. Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau 11:45 a.m. Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann 11:55 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Smith 12:05 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy 12:15 p.m. Doc Redman, Satoshi Kodairs 12:30 p.m. Guido Migliozzi, Brian Stuard 12:40 p.m. Patrick Cantley, Talor Gooch 12:50 p.m. Tom Lewis, Scottie Scheffler 1:00 p.m. Ian Poulter, Doug Ghim 1:10 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour 1:20 p.m. Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt 1:30 p.m. Justin Rose, K.H. Lee 1:40 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Seamus Power 1:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Russell Henley 2:00 p.m. Jason Day, Bubba Watson





Story continues

List

Check the yardage book: TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship



TV, streaming, radio information

Saturday, June 26

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.