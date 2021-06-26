Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round
There are plenty of birdies to be had at the Travelers Championship, for the big hitters and the shorter hitters alike. Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok took full advantage of that in the second round at TPC River Highlands.
Halfway through the tournament, Day leads at 9 under – after a second-round 62 – while Watson (despite a broken driver on Friday) and Hickok are right behind him at 8 under.
The stage is set for a big weekend. From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee Time
Players
7:20 a.m.
Sam Ryder
7:25 a.m.
Lanto Griffin, Peter Malnati
7:35 a.m.
J.B. Holmes, Adam Scott
7:45 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, David Hearn
7:55 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy
8:05 a.m.
Andrew Svoboda, Harold Varner III
8:15 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Kris Ventura
8:25 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Kyle Stanley
8:35 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, William McGirt
8:45 a.m.
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey
9:00 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Wise
9:10 a.m.
Lucas Herbert, Will Gordon
9:20 a.m.
Sam Burns, Brendon Todd
9:30 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Chez Reavie
9:40 a.m.
Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore
9:50 a.m.
Jim Herman, Robby Shelton
10:00 a.m.
Henrik Norlander, Kevin Na
10:10 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Jonas Blixt
10:20 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Tyler Duncan
10:30 a.m.
Cameron Percy, Matt Jones
10:45 a.m.
Brooks Koepka, Sepp Straka
10:55 a.m.
Robert Streb, Kevin Tway
11:05 a.m.
Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers
11:15 a.m.
Harris English, Beau Hossler
11:25 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Kevin Chappell
11:35 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau
11:45 a.m.
Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann
11:55 a.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Smith
12:05 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy
12:15 p.m.
Doc Redman, Satoshi Kodairs
12:30 p.m.
Guido Migliozzi, Brian Stuard
12:40 p.m.
Patrick Cantley, Talor Gooch
12:50 p.m.
Tom Lewis, Scottie Scheffler
1:00 p.m.
Ian Poulter, Doug Ghim
1:10 p.m.
Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour
1:20 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt
1:30 p.m.
Justin Rose, K.H. Lee
1:40 p.m.
Kevin Kisner, Seamus Power
1:50 p.m.
Kramer Hickok, Russell Henley
2:00 p.m.
Jason Day, Bubba Watson
TV, streaming, radio information
Saturday, June 26
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
