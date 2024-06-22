Star-studded leaderboard chasing Tom Kim as weather-delayed Travelers Championship second round concludes

CROMWELL – Scottie Scheffler had just birdied three holes in a row when the horn sounded at TPC River Highlands to signify a suspension of the second round at the Travelers Championship due to lightning nearby. Shane Lowry just eagled No. 13 and improved to 8-under on the day, and Justin Thomas, the other half of his twosome, had done the same to bring his round to 7-under.

All three were scorching the back nine, challenging the top spots on the leaderboard when play stopped at 4:11 p.m. There were seven groups, 14 players, still finishing up their round. The round resumed at 7:25 p.m., more than three hours later.

The delay did not seem to affect the marquee threesome. Scheffler went back out with two holes to play and birdied 18 to join a three-way tie for second with Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia at 11-under. Lowry and Thomas had four to play and parred their way in to join Sungjae Im in a group at 9-under.

But all were chasing Tom Kim, who backed up his 8-under 62 in Thursday’s first round with a 65 on Friday to head into Saturday with a two-shot lead at 13-under.

Tee times were moved up an hour on Friday in an effort to avoid the forecasted thunderstorm, and much of the day’s round was played in scorching heat. The heat peaked at 93 degrees around 1 p.m., just as the last groups got to the first tee. Light rain started to fall about two hours later and thunder was heard around 4 p.m.

Rain could continue into Saturday, which is forecasted to reach a high of 89 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. Sunday is forecasted to be cloudy and get up to 90 degrees with a chance for precipitation lingering throughout the day.

Kim, on his 22nd birthday – a date he shares with Scheffler – battled through the conditions, recording birdies on five of his first six holes to extend the leading score to 13-under, where it stayed after he parred the rest.

Kim and Scheffler each hit all-but one fairway and all-but one green in regulation on Friday.

“I’ve been playing really, really solid,” Kim said, playing his eighth PGA event in as many weeks, “so swing-wise, just physically, things could get off pretty quickly. (I’m) just trying to be in sharp form and doing the right things to keep the momentum going.”

After play resumed, with the large crowds gone, Scheffler was pleased with his finish.

“After the delay I came out and hit some really nice shots. It was nice to birdie 18 to finish. Before that I feel like I played a lot of solid golf and did some good things, so overall it was I think a pretty solid day,” he said after spending the delay in the clubhouse with his wife and young son. “You’re always holding out hope, just with the amount of daylight we had and there wasn’t many groups left on the course, but the course did take a lot of rain so we were fortunate to get back out there.”

Morikawa, in that tie for second at 11-under 129, matched his personal nine-hole scoring record by shooting 6-under 29 on the front nine. He birdied once on the back to get within two shots of Kim’s lead. Bhatia, who was two shots off the lead entering the day, got within a single stroke of the lead on No. 17 but bogeyed the 18th and found himself tied at 11-under.

“I hit a lot of quality shots. I got up-and-down when I needed to, other than 18, but other than that I played good. The wind was supposed to be out of the south and it was northeast the majority of the day, so it was pretty interesting how that came about,” said Bhatia.

Xander Schauffele improved to 10-under after shooting 65 in each of the first two rounds. Behind the group at 9-under are three players (Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre and Tom Hoge) are tied at 8-under, four more at 7-under.

MacIntyre and Lowry each walked off the course tied for the best second round score at 8-under par 62.

Friday’s environment at TPC River Highlands produced the lowest scoring average (67.96) for a second round in tournament history, passing the previous low of 68.176 in 2011.