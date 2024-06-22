Travelers Championship notes: Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg make up ground before delay

CROMWELL – It was quite the swing of emotions watching French golfer Matthieu Pavon during his third round at the Travelers Championship on Saturday.

Pavon shot 4-under 136 through the first 36 holes and entered Saturday nine shots back of Tom Kim’s lead at 13-under.

He parred the first three holes but missed the green with his second shot on No. 4 and needed three putts to finish with bogey. After parring No. 5, Pavon set himself up with short putts for birdie on No. 6 and 7, then sunk a 20-foot putt for his third birdie of the day on No. 9, coming off the front nine at 2-under 33.

Then he rocketed up the leaderboard, but not without a hitch.

Pavon birdied No. 11 and parred the next two holes before teeing off on the 557-yard par-5 13th, which had produced 13 eagles through the first two rounds, the most of any hole on the course. His tee shot went 248 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot landed on the right side of the green, 48-feet, six-inches from the hole for a long, straight putt that moved him to 5-under on the day.

He bogeyed the next after landing in the native area and drove 292 yards onto the 15th green, setting up a 33-foot putt for eagle. Two more birdies on No. 16 and 17 moved Pavon into a tie for seventh at 12-under before the round was sent into a weather delay.

Lighting up the greens

Ludvig Aberg, ranked fourth in the world, hit all 18 greens in regulation during his third round on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Swedish Olympian entered the round nine shots back of the lead and was incredibly efficient as he cruised through the course with eight birdies, no bogeys, and finished at 8-under par 62, which moved him into a tie in seventh at 12-under.

No run at contention for defending champ Bradley

Keegan Bradley, the New Englander who claimed the 2023 Travelers Championship with a record 23-under, has not had the same success at TPC River Highlands this time around.

Bradley shot 4-under 136 through his first two rounds and started to get on track with four birdies on the front nine on Saturday. Things took a turn for the worst on the back nine, however, where a bogey quartet left him at even-par for the day.