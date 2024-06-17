Travelers Championship field update: Rory McIlroy out; field down to 71
Rory McIlroy, coming off a difficult loss at the U.S. Open, withdrew Monday from the Travelers Championship.
He was not replaced in the field, which now stands at 71 players.
Here's a look at the initial field list as released by the Tour Monday morning for the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. All players, save for McIlroy, are still competing.
Aon Next 10
Ludvig Åberg
Matthieu Pavon
Shane Lowry
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry
Akshay Bhatia
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Will Zalatoris
Aon Swing 5
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Victor Perez
