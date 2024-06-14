Travelers Championship announces another star-studded player field for 2024

Another loaded player field is set to return to Cromwell’s TPC River Highlands for the 2024 Travelers Championship, the only PGA Tour Signature Event in the Northeast.

Retaining elevated status for the second year in a row, one of the favorite stops for players and fans will be highlighted by each of the world’s top seven golfers, nine of its top 10, competing for their share of a $20 million purse with $3.6 million going to the winner.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was the first commitment announced back in February, leading a headlining group that includes Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland. Keegan Bradley, the 2023 Travelers champion, and world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, the 2024 PGA champion and 2023 Travelers winner, are also set to return to Connecticut.

The remaining players eligible to pay are: U.S. Open leader Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikowa; Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa.

The event begins with its celebrity pro-am on Wednesday, which is expected to include names like ESPN’s Chris Berman and Dan Orlovsky, the former UConn quarterback, Doug Flutie, Andre Tippett, Carson Daly and more.

The first round of the tournament begins Thursday morningwith the champion set to be crowned on June 23.

Tickets are available on the Travelers Championship website.

Here is the field list (in alphabetical order) provided by the PGA and Travelers Championship:

Top 50 from 2023 FedEx Cup: Byeong Hun An; Keegan Bradley; Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay; Wyndham Clark; Eric Cole; Corey Conners

Cam Davis; Jason Day; Harris English; Tony Finau; Matthew Fitzpatrick; Tommy Fleetwood; Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover; Emiliano Grillo; Adam Hadwin; Brian Harman; Russell Henley; Lee Hodges; Tom Hoge; Max Homa; Victor Hovland; Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im; Si Woo Kim; Tom Kim; Chris Kirk; Kurt Kitayama; Hideki Matsuyama; Denny McCarthy; Rory McIlroy; Colin Morikowa; Taylor Moore

JT Poston; Seamus Power; Andrew Putnam; Patrick Rodgers; Justin Rose;

Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Adam Schenk; Jordan Spieth; Sepp Straka; Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor; Sahith Theegala; Brendon Todd; Cameron Young

Aon Next (projected): Ludvig Aberg; Christian Bezuidenhout; Akshay Bhatia; Thomas Detry; Stephen Jaeger

Shane Lowry; Mattieu Pavon; Taylor Pendrith; Justoin Thomas; Will Zalatoris

AON Swing 5 (projected): Ben Griffin; Chris Gotterup; Robert MacIntyre; Victor Perez; Riley Davis

2024 winners: Nick Dunlap; Austin Eckroat; Jake Knapp; Peter Mainaati

Sponsor exemption: Michael Thorbjornsen